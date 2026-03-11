The Oscars are taking place for the 98th time. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Even those who come away empty-handed from the Oscars don't go home empty-handed. The nominees receive a luxurious goodie bag with exclusive gifts - from luxury trips to beauty products. An overview from the most expensive to the most bizarre gifts.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Oscar nominees receive luxurious goodie bags with expensive gifts such as luxury trips and exclusive beauty and wellness products.

The most eye-catching contents include a voucher for liposuction, a skincare set from a Swiss brand and legal advice - including a pre-drafted prenuptial agreement.

Luxury trips from Costa Rica to Lapland

Even travelers will get their money's worth. This year's goodie bags contain several vouchers for exclusive luxury vacations. These include stays in Costa Rica, where the stars can relax in a luxurious wellness resort.

Those who prefer winter can look forward to a trip to Lapland - including spectacular nature, northern lights and exclusive accommodation. Such trips have been among the most valuable gifts in the Oscar goodie bag for years and are intended to give the nominees a break from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood after the awards ceremony.

Beauty and spa luxury - with Swiss products

Beauty offers are almost a must for Hollywood stars. That's why the goodie bag also contains high-priced skincare products, spa treatments and anti-ageing offers. These include luxurious facials and exclusive wellness packages.

Switzerland is also represented: Beauty company Instytutum is sponsoring a three-piece skincare set.

Beauty surgery included

Every year, a rather unusual giveaway attracts a lot of attention. In 2026, this includes a voucher for liposuction at a renowned beauty clinic in the USA. The procedure is worth several thousand dollars.

Grieving pet owners

In addition to luxury, there are also emotional offers. One provider offers counseling services for people who have lost their pets. The service is designed to help people deal with their grief.

Legal advice for celebrities

Another unusual gift in the goodie bag is legal advice on marriage contracts. Particularly special: a ready-made prenuptial agreement from celebrity lawyer James Sexton, who has already advised numerous stars in Hollywood.

The package also includes a luxury shower head from a German sanitary ware company. Culinary extras such as a pretzel dipped in chocolate with edible gold crystals are also included. Cannabis products are also included - although they are not intended for consumption.

From black toilet paper to DNA analysis

The Oscar goodie bags make the headlines every year - not only because of their enormous value, but also because of some of their curious contents. In the past, unusual gifts have repeatedly ended up in the nominees' bags. In 2017, for example, the stars received black luxury toilet paper, which was intended as an extravagant design accessory for the bathroom. In 2019, the goodie bags included a DNA test for genealogical research, with which the nominees could have their genetic origins and family tree analyzed.

And in 2020, high-quality cannabis vaporizers caused a stir - including vouchers for corresponding products, which could only be used in US states with legal cannabis.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on the night of March 16, 2026. Which stars and films will take home one of the coveted prizes this year? Disney+ is showing the award show, or watch it live in theaters.

