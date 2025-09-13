Gate Gourmet 2025 Gate Gourmet is located right next to Zurich Airport. Image: blue News Vegetables are being steamed in the kitchen for First Class and Business Class. Image: blue News Every meal is cooled down so that it keeps better. The food is prepared with a maximum of 12 hours' notice before departure. Image: blue News An insight into the in-house patisserie. Gate Gourmet is particularly proud of this. Image: blue News This dessert was designed by a star chef - and finally produced in the Gate Gourmet kitchen. Image: blue News In the end, all the products come together when it is served. The meal must look like the picture. Image: blue News We also regularly work together with a star chef. This lobster dish, for example, was created by Heiko Nieder. Image: blue News Yes, even caviar and gold leaf are served in the air. Image: blue News Gate Gourmet 2025 Gate Gourmet is located right next to Zurich Airport. Image: blue News Vegetables are being steamed in the kitchen for First Class and Business Class. Image: blue News Every meal is cooled down so that it keeps better. The food is prepared with a maximum of 12 hours' notice before departure. Image: blue News An insight into the in-house patisserie. Gate Gourmet is particularly proud of this. Image: blue News This dessert was designed by a star chef - and finally produced in the Gate Gourmet kitchen. Image: blue News In the end, all the products come together when it is served. The meal must look like the picture. Image: blue News We also regularly work together with a star chef. This lobster dish, for example, was created by Heiko Nieder. Image: blue News Yes, even caviar and gold leaf are served in the air. Image: blue News

How do the meals actually get on the plane? A look inside the Gate Gourmet canteen kitchen in Zurich shows how food is developed, produced and finally brought on board.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gate Gourmet in Zurich is one of the largest providers of airline catering worldwide and provides hundreds of millions of passengers with meals every year.

From menu development with star chefs to the strict control and processing of food, right through to serving, all processes are carried out according to clear quality and hygiene standards.

blue News was allowed to take a look behind the scenes - and shows how the food that is served on the plane is created. Show more

Have you ever wondered what is actually behind the tray that is served to you on an airplane? While you unpack your meal ten thousand meters above the ground, the real work is done far below the clouds: for example, in the kitchen of Gate Gourmet in Zurich.

This is located at Zurich Airport right next to the runways. Gate Gourmet is the world's leading provider of airline catering and ensures that passengers' bellies are full on the plane.

The company was founded in 1992 as a subsidiary of Swissair. Today, the company can be found in over 60 countries on six continents and serves over 700 million passengers every year.

But how exactly does the airplane food work? blue News was allowed to take a look behind the scenes:

Menu development

The magic begins in the test kitchen during menu development. Here, four experts work on new creations, which vary greatly depending on the airline, flight distance, menu type and budget. This is not about ordinary on-board food, but about top cuisine.

Star chefs are even regularly brought on board to design their own menus for certain airlines. For example, one airline is currently serving a menu by Heiko Nieder from the Zurich hotel "The Dolder Grand".

Before a menu actually goes into production, customers are presented with a selection - including a test meal. Orders are then placed months in advance to ensure that all ingredients are available in good time.

Because the dimensions are enormous: what may start as one kilogram of mashed potatoes in the test kitchen quickly equates to 125 kilos per day in reality. The quantities are often so large that even wholesalers such as Migros or Coop cannot fill their shelves sufficiently when Gate Gourmet orders.

And another "fun fact": Aromat has not been officially used in cooking for 15 years. If you still miss the powdered spice, it is available on board in a small tin to sprinkle on top. Speaking of special features: Even a fondue can be served on the plane on request - Patrick Dudler, Head Chef and Head of Product Development, makes it possible.

Receiving the goods

The strictly regulated process begins with the incoming goods department. This is where fruit, vegetables, breadcrumbs, pickled cucumbers and all the other ingredients that will later be used in the in-flight meals arrive.

Around 8,500 items are delivered every day - and none of them enter the warehouse unchecked. Every delivery is checked: The temperature of fresh vegetables, for example, is measured precisely. This is because the goods can only be processed if they are within the prescribed values.

Although Gate Gourmet has a small basic stock of food, the majority of products are only ordered according to the airlines' requirements. The customers specify exactly what they want to serve their passengers - from the choice of ingredients to their quality. For example, the airlines also decide whether the meat on the plate should be conventional or organic.

The kitchen

The Gate Gourmet kitchen in Zurich is also known as the "largest kitchen in Switzerland". Up to 120 recipes are prepared here every day - the equivalent of 48,000 to 65,000 meals, which are produced in several stages.

Strict hygiene regulations are in place to ensure that this gigantic process runs smoothly: every employee wears a hairnet, beard net, gloves and a white coat - everything from their head to their shoes is checked.

The kitchen itself is a melting pot of cultures: people from 64 nations work together here, spread over four different kitchen areas. This is also reflected on the plates - Chinese chefs take care of authentic Chinese dishes, while Korean or Thai specialties are prepared by chefs from these countries.

There is also a dedicated halal kitchen with specially trained staff. And by the way, meals are prepared with a maximum of 12 hours' notice before departure. Gate Gourmet is particularly proud of its in-house patisserie, which has become a rarity in the industry. Even in the cold kitchen, up to 80 percent of the dishes are still prepared by hand.

And what do passengers eat most often? The question is not so easy to answer, but there is much to suggest that dishes such as polenta, chicken or beef fillet are among the perennial favorites. But no matter what ends up on the plate: The weight of each meal has to be exactly right. These figures are essential for the pilots, as they are directly incorporated into the calculations for the entire flight - along with the amount of fuel and other factors.

The serving

Finally, this is where all the products come together: during preparation. Gate Gourmet also has its own station for this. Here, it's not just precision that counts, but also speed. Each portion is prepared under precisely controlled conditions, as the temperature must not rise above the prescribed value. The entire process is therefore precisely timed: from the first movement to the finished plate, everything runs according to the stopwatch.

The "Special Meal" department

The "Special Meals" department is playing an increasingly important role. This is where all those dishes are created that do not correspond to the classic standard meal. These include medically necessary meals - for passengers with gluten intolerance or diabetes, for example - as well as ethnic menus, children's meals, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The special thing about this department is that meals can even be prepared shortly before departure - in case a passenger changes their mind at the last minute or spontaneously requires a special menu.

Loading

Before the food arrives on board an aircraft, it undergoes a complex process. Once the trolleys are fully loaded with food, drinks and equipment, they are first checked one last time to ensure that there are no unauthorized items such as weapons inside.

Only after this security check are the trolleys firmly closed and loaded onto special lifting vehicles, which take them directly to the aircraft.

Before the food is served, the on-board staff prepare it on plates. They are also specially trained for this. Gate Gourmet mainly cooks for First and Business Class.

And what about economy passengers? These meals are produced in Germany and delivered to Switzerland. At Gate Gourmet, they are simply stored temporarily and then served on the plane.