In 13 Instagram clips, Justin Bieber talks about God, Gucci and going fishing with a distorted face. In recent months, there has been repeated speculation about the 31-year-old's mental health.

What's going on with Justin Bieber?

Last Tuesday, the 31-year-old musician posted no fewer than 13 different videos on his Instagram account in which he talked about God, his values and his affinity for fishing.

For the clips, which are now no longer available, Bieber used a filter that distorted his face and gave him a squeaky voice.

According to the US magazine "People", the musician made some confusing and several as yet unsubstantiated statements in the videos.

Bieber claims he lived in Alaska

In the first clip, Justin Bieber talked about living in Alaska, USA, between the ages of 17 and 19, where he regularly went fishing, among other things.

The fact is, however, that Bieber grew up in Canada and became internationally renowned as a musician at the age of twelve. So far, there is no evidence that he lived in Alaska for two years.

In the other clips, Justin Bieber jumped from one topic to the next, at least according to "People".

In the third video, he said, among other things: "I don't want to interfere with what's going on with you and the people around you - as we like to say: no buena (in German: not good)."

Justin Bieber: "What are you worried about?",

In another clip, the Canadian pop star asks himself: "What are you worried about?", and then answers the question himself:

"You got hurt. You were scared. You've been rejected. But let me tell you one thing ... God! Our boy Jesus has a plan - and he makes everything work together for Gucci. Gucci, for us that means: good."

It's not the first time Justin Bieber has posted thought-provoking and sometimes bizarre videos on Instagram.

On Friday a week ago, he wrote, among other things, that he was a "selfish" person who had "unintentionally hurt others" - but that he wanted to focus on love in future.

In recent months, there has been repeated speculation about Bieber's mental health. In previous posts on his Instagram account, he talked about anger issues and feeling unworthy, among other things.

