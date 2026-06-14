Suddenly, they were everywhere: a few weeks ago, ants invaded the home of blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira in Portugal. Image: IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

The blue News columnist was plagued by unwelcome housemates: ants. They annoyed her immensely, but also amazed her. Still, she’s glad they’re gone now.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Suddenly, they were everywhere: Ants invaded the home of blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira in Portugal.

The unwelcome roommates caused frustration—and surprising insights. While researching, de Oliveira stumbled upon astonishing facts about the strongest animals in the world.

Despite her newfound respect, she’s relieved that the ants have since disappeared again. Show more

We live here in Portugal in a very rural area. Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, near the sea, surrounded by dunes and pine forests. Except during the hot summer months, there aren’t many people here. But what there always is: animals of all kinds.

Of course, there are seagulls circling above the beach—their cawing still brings me joy—and every now and then dolphins swim by; I’ve even encountered a small sea turtle that desperately needed help.

There are also arm-length, bright-green lizards, even longer snakes, and right now, lots of pirilampos—fireflies.

But also: ants.

It happens time and again that a few of them find their way into the house. But suddenly they were everywhere. In the living room, in the bedroom, in the bathtub, and of course in the kitchen. Little black dots everywhere, which immediately played dead when you opened a cabinet or drawer and they knew they’d been caught.

My grandfather advised sprinkling baking soda

It reminded me of the time I lived in my tiny apartment in Zurich’s 4th district, and for one whole summer, a corner of my living room was black every morning: full of flying ants, right in the middle of the city.

Back then, my grandfather advised me to sprinkle baking soda; that would help. It didn’t, but one morning in the fall, the insects didn’t show up anymore. The nightmare was over as suddenly as it had begun.

About the Author: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogi, mother, and always in search of balance—not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she writes about her experiences with the inexplicable, as well as her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

In our house in Portugal, however, the ants marched cheerfully through the house in ever-growing columns, as if it belonged to them.

“Why do ants even exist? They’re just annoying,” my daughter protested one morning when she found an ant on the edge of her plate, ready to tuck into her jam-covered bread.

Good question.

A quick search later, I learned that ants play important roles in our ecosystem:

They loosen the soil, thereby promoting root growth; they serve as a food source for birds and hedgehogs; they decompose dead plant matter and insects, keeping the garden clean.

Ants also transport seeds, thereby contributing to biodiversity. Ecologically valuable, then—that makes sense to me. But does it really have to be in my kitchen?

The ant is the strongest animal in the world

But during my research, I came across some astonishing facts from the animal rights organization PETA. Things I wouldn’t have thought these little creatures were capable of. For example: The ant is the strongest animal in the world.

That’s because they can carry a hundred times their own body weight. By comparison, an elephant can only carry about one-tenth of its own body weight.

Ants can communicate not only through pheromones but also through vibrations from their rear ends. Now I always imagine an ant wiggling its butt to warn its fellow ants about me.

Some ant species can live up to three years, and certain queens even have a life expectancy of 20 years. And what made me especially happy, especially since I was living under the same roof as them: ants disinfect themselves.

They spread resin chunks on their mound and are thereby disinfected when they crawl into the nest. The resin protects the nest from fungi and bacteria.

Suddenly, the swarms of ants were gone again

So much I didn’t know, and it softened my view of these tiny insects. But I still didn’t want them in the house.

So we thoroughly cleaned every corner of our house again, wiped everything down with vinegar, sprinkled cinnamon, and finally, just like back then, a little baking soda—even though I felt bad about letting the ants die that way.

It didn’t help much again; the number didn’t seem to decrease significantly. But then, all of a sudden, the swarms of ants were gone again—remarkably, just when I was away for a few days.

Because of this, my family now accuses me of being an “ant magnet”—in other words, to blame for the unwanted housemates. We’ll probably never know for sure.

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