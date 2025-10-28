Horst Lichter was immediately impressed by the extraordinary egg cup collection. ZDF

This has probably never been seen before on "Bares für Rares". Walter Lehnertz buys himself. But only one of the treasures with a similar name. Horst Lichter is thrilled: "Great thing, totally crazy."

"Eieiei!" "Horst Lichter was immediately impressed by the extraordinary collection, which was presented in Tuesday's episode of "Bares für Rares": "Great thing, never seen before. Totally crazy, crazy." Gisela Schwetke had received it for sale from her sister-in-law. Expert Detlev Kümmel assigned the mugs to the "Speedy & Friends" collection from Casablanca GmbH in Bocholt.

According to Kümmel, Casablanca initially only produced one egg cup - the original Speedy - around 1998. This was even included in the present collection. Because "Speedy" was once so well received, the company expanded production and designed further motifs of "Speedy's friends" - 119 pieces in total. All are made of plastic, but hand-painted.

There were hardly any limits to the imagination at Casablanca. The "Friends of Speedy" include a "Love" egg cup, as well as figures such as gardeners and runners. Kümmel noted some slight signs of wear, but nevertheless estimated the value of the collection at 400 to 600 euros. Lichter: "And that's without eggs!"

Walter Lehnertz voluntarily puts a 50 euro bill on it

In the dealer's room, Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz was in for a surprise when he examined the egg cups more closely. "How cool is that?" exclaimed the cult dealer from the Eifel when he spotted a special cup: "That's Waldi, Speedy's dachshund friend!" His impulse: "I almost have to buy it." But Čížek didn't hesitate either and opened with 100 euros.

At 310 euros, Lehnertz was almost out, but: "Jan can't get it that cheap: 350! Angel, can the two of us manage 350?" he asked saleswoman Gisela Schwedtke directly. She agreed with satisfaction: "Yes, we'll be fine." The deal was done and Lehnertz pulled out the banknotes. There was another surprise for the saleswoman.

Lehnertz let the purchase cost him something extra. He put a fifty on top. "I'll give you the initial expertise because there's such a funny woodie in there," he said and handed the happy saleswoman 400 euros. But Lehnertz already had a plan: "I'll sell the Waldi for 400 and give the rest away."

Things could hardly have gone better on "Bares für Rares"

Another object caused a stir in Tuesday's episode. "That's a cool toy," said Horst Lichter when Rainer and his daughter Ramona walked in. They presented a functional figure of the legendary stuntman Evel Knievel. In the saddle of the motorcycle, he can whizz around using a gyro motor to wind up. There was a loss during play: the figure lost its helmet and belt.

Detlev Kümmel explained that Stuntman Knievel had his big career in the early 1970s and that the toy was manufactured by the Ideal Toy Company in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Father Romann then bought the chopper at a flea market at some point. He hoped to get "around 40 or 50 euros". Kümmel was surprised. He estimated up to 200 euros.

Horst Lichter's doubts ("I hope one of the dealers is crazy enough˚) were unfounded, Jan Čížek and Liza Kielon played with the chopper straight away. Čížek noticed that the chopper was a little squirmy ("Oi, oi, oi!") and that something was missing: "Completeness is important for collectors," he said. Kielon nevertheless entered the bidding with 50 euros.

Vechtel outbid. At 110, seller Romann asked for "a tenner more" - and got it from Vechtel. Lehnertz blasphemed: "Evel Knievel - without a helmet and without a harness, his name is Kurt." The sellers were happy, because: When father Romann bought the toy back then, it cost him four or five marks. The deal on "Bares für Rares" couldn't have gone any better.

Disappointment for grandpa and granddaughter

Things went less well for Celine and her grandfather Herbert on the ZDF rummage show. They were hoping for a really big hit, as they thought their vase bowl was a rarity and a one-off. They also knew that the bowl had been made by two renowned manufacturers in the mid-1920s. That's why they wanted to sell the heirloom for 5,000 euros. "But hello there," snapped Lichter.

Grandpa and granddaughter were disappointed. Expert Dr. Bianca Berding praised the vase as a beautiful piece from the houses of Majorelle and Daum. But according to Berding, "we won't get anywhere near the desired price." Because there are "numerous similar pieces on the market." Their expert opinion was sobering: 800 to 1020 euros.

The sellers were disappointed, but proud. "We won't give it away for less than 5,000, maybe for 4,900," said Herbert. "Otherwise grandma will be angry with us," added the granddaughter. Horst Lichter also said that this had to be avoided at all costs. That's why there was no dealer card, the bowl went home again.

