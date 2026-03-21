What's the stupidest question you've ever been asked? blue News asks this question to the stars at the Swiss Music Awards and receives both funny and more serious answers.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Music Award took place on March 19, 2026 in Zurich.

The Lucerne rock pop band Hecht won four concrete blocks at the awards.

Zoë Më received the award for "Best Breaking Act".

Her breakthrough came with her poetic performance at the ESC. The best national solo act is Trauffer. Show more

What is the stupidest question a journalist can ask a star? How loud are you? Or: What's it like as a woman to be part of the rap scene? blue News was at the 19th edition of the Swiss Music Awards in Zurich on March 19, 2026 and wanted to find out exactly that.

The stars' answers on the red carpet are honest.

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