Supplements, longevity and the complete measurement of our being: blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira is fed up with it all. But not immune either, as she suddenly realizes. Picture: Privat

Between fitness tracking and vitamin pills, the pressure to do everything right is growing - even a beer suddenly seems like breaking the rules. The columnist realizes how much this pressure to optimize is affecting her.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A beer in the sun after work in the garden - and immediately a guilty conscience kicks in.

The blue News columnist realizes how much she has ended up in the health and optimization mindset, even though she actually rejects it.

Longevity, tracking and supplements put her under subliminal pressure to do everything right all the time.

This is nothing new: in the past it was about being thin, today it's about maximum health. In the end, the question remains as to whether living longer is really worth it if enjoyment is lost in the process. Show more

The other day, the time had come: the weather had changed and was set to stay good for a while. I filled pots with soil, sowed, repotted, stabilized shoots and arranged flowers.

Later, I sat in the low sun and drank an ice-cold beer, still with earth-encrusted pants and dark edges under my fingernails. For a moment, there was only contentment.

Until a thought intervened: A beer, really? On a Sunday afternoon? I let it pass and stayed seated.

But it didn't disappear completely. I could recognize a mixture of guilty conscience and defiance. I know that alcohol is bad, a neurotoxin, there is no safe amount. That's it.

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

But does that mean I have to feel guilty about the beer I had after work?

But it wasn't just the beer that was suddenly up for debate: sport - or the lack of it -, diet, sleep. The constant weighing up of what is right and what is wrong.

Being as healthy as possible, living as long as possible. Longevity is the buzzword that has now caught on everywhere.

I am not immune

This hyper-focus on health is nothing new. It's just that I had never had the feeling that I belonged. Until this moment, in the sun, with a beer in my hand.

Suddenly I realized: I'm not immune, I've also slipped in a bit.

I also want to do it right. To stay healthy, not to miss out, to belong. At the same time, something is resisting this. I grew up in the 1990s, the heyday of body shaming. Stars were publicly asked about their supposed extra kilos and asked to step on the scales in front of the camera.

I and almost all the girls around me wanted to be as thin as Kate Moss, whose words "Nothing tastes as good as being thin feels" echoed through our hungry bodies.

This was followed by a somewhat more relaxing phase, body positivity was the key word, at least that's how it felt for a short time. But now we're back in the slimming craze, as was recently evident at the Oscars. Many of the female stars in particular are thinner than ever before.

But you shouldn't just be thin or, alternatively, very strong (i.e. absolutely toned). The whole lifestyle needs to be optimized:

We monitor our blood sugar, count our steps, track our sleep and breathing, check blood values and have our biological age determined. It goes without saying that we should eat an optimal diet.

No sugar, certainly no alcohol and if carbohydrates, only certain ones at the right time of day. In any case, enough protein, but also numerous other nutrients, vitamins and minerals should not be neglected under any circumstances. Supplements are the new must-have.

From ashwagandha, bitter drops, folic acid and iron supplements to collagen, creatine, copper drops, magnesium, melatonin, omega-3, vitamin D3, Q10 and zinc, everything is included. The list could go on and on. Some of it makes medical sense, some of it is clever marketing.

Is that enough? Is something missing? Do I need to do more?

I find myself somewhere in between. As an almost-vegan, I've been taking vitamin B12 for years and occasionally iron supplements.

But suddenly I ask myself: Is that enough? Is something missing? Should I be doing more?

I'm no longer clear about the boundary between sensible prevention and the urge to optimize. Should I perhaps take calcium after all? Or omega-3, now that the perimenopause is not far away? Do strength training, sleep even more - and avoid alcohol altogether?

And perhaps also do without those carefree moments like the one I had the other day in the sun with an after-work beer, which I haven't enjoyed like this for a long time?

But that's exactly the keyword: enjoyment.

I might live a little longer if I cut out things that I either like or enjoy. But does this calculation really work out or is there a big minus at the end of the day?

A loss of fun, joie de vivre and the lightness of the moment? And instead the feeling of having done something wrong if, despite all your efforts, you still fall ill and don't live to be 108?

A question of balance

As is so often the case in life, it's probably a question of balance. I want to look after myself and stay healthy, by all means. But I also want to stay carefree, enjoy my life and occasionally sit in the sun and drink a beer.

Stress is also one of the factors to avoid at all costs in the longevity movement. The obsession with the constant pressure to optimize can stress you out so much that the whole effect fizzles out.

In that case, I'd rather just enjoy life.

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