Horst Lichter was horrified when he was shown how the "Bares für Rares" object worked. ZDF

What initially looked like a conductor's baton turned out to be a real curiosity - and made "Bares für Rares" host Horst Lichter very uncomfortable.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A conductor's baton? Maybe a mini air pump? Or something completely different?

An unusual find turned out to be a real curiosity - and promptly made Horst Lichter uncomfortable on Thursday's edition of "Bares für Rares". Show more

Something like this doesn't happen every day: Horst Lichter had no idea what the object on the table was all about. "You've brought something that still puzzles me," he confessed to salesman Peter. He then explained that the strange object had turned up after he had bought an old farmhouse. Now it should go. His family already had enough antiques. "It doesn't fit into the collection."

And what could be behind the unconventional object, including the document and wooden box?

Horst Lichter reacts in horror: "Oh you holy cannon barrel!"

"We're looking at a medical device here," Detlev Kümmel began his classification and took the puzzle apart piece by piece. It was originally intended to activate the body's self-healing powers. A glance at the "brief instructions for use" revealed the intended use, but Lichter remained skeptical. "What does it say?" he asked, irritated. "Baunscheidtism," read out Kümmel. "I haven't heard that before."

The expert expanded a little: A certain Carl Baunscheidt had once suffered from gout. An inflamed mosquito bite surprisingly brought relief and provided the inspiration. The lesson learned: "That you have to injure your own body so that it can heal itself again". Lichter reacted in horror: "Oh you holy cannon barrel!" he exclaimed when the crucial detail became visible: an attachment with around 30 sharp needles.

"Bares für Rares" dealers have "not a clue"

Kümmel preferred to demonstrate how it works on paper, because - no surprise - Lichter declined to experiment on his skin. The needles sprang forward using a spring mechanism. That sounded painful! The alternative medicine device was developed between around 1840 and 1850, explained the expert. He dated this specimen to after 1900. Seller Peter was hoping for over 100 euros, while Kümmel put the value at 100 to 150 euros.

There was a collective frown in the dealers' room. Without further ado, Liza Kielon read out the instructions. Would there be a buyer for this "life alarm clock"? "We ask ourselves a lot of questions," admitted Markus Wildhagen openly. "Actually, you should see five question marks now, because we haven't got a clue what it is."

After the clarification came the aha moment. Liza Kielon, who also works as a tattoo artist on the side, showed the courage to prick and secured the object for an even 100 euros.