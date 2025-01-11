In the latest edition of her podcast, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig talks to husband Heinz Hoenig about the time when the actor was in a coma in 2024 and fighting for his life. Shortly afterwards, he bursts into tears.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heinz Hoenig spent almost 150 days in a hospital in Berlin last summer. Among other things, he underwent a complicated operation to remove his oesophagus.

Now Annika Kärsten-Hoenig, the actor's wife, has spoken about this difficult time in her podcast.

Heinz Hoenig fought his way back to life. Now he is about to undergo another vital aorta operation.

Annika Kärsten-Hoenig has returned after a long break with her podcast "24 - (K)Ein Sommer in Berlin" - together with her husband, actor Heinz Hoenig.

In the latest episode entitled "Grossstadtdschungel", which was released on Friday, the 39-year-old talks about the health drama surrounding her husband.

In the summer of 2024, the 73-year-old actor was in intensive care and fought for his life for months.

Heinz Hoenig spent almost 150 days in a hospital in Berlin. Among other things, his oesophagus was removed there. He was temporarily placed in an induced coma. And he had to be resuscitated twice.

Heinz Hoenig "Oh Anni, thank you so much"

In her podcast, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig tells how she went to the hospital in Berlin in May a year ago, where the doctors explained to her "how bad the situation was".

She said "Never mind, please do everything you can to keep my husband alive" and then describes how she later went to see him in the hospital room where Heinz Hoenig was lying in an induced coma. "You were lying there on all the tubes."

She told her husband that she was there now and that he didn't need to be afraid. "I didn't know if you were scared, I stroked you, hugged you, kept saying we'd get through this." Afterwards, she cried and told him that he couldn't leave her alone.

"Oh Anni," says Heinz Hoenig afterwards in a low voice, "thank you so much." Later, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig tells the podcast that she read her husband his favorite poem when he was feeling a little better. When Heinz Hoenig hears this, he bursts into tears and thanks his wife again.

Heinz Hoenig has been back home since September

It was difficult for Kärsten-Hoenig when she had to say goodbye to her husband in the evening because she had to drive back to their two sons (two and four years old) in Blankenburg, 250 kilometers away in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

She cried during the whole car journey, "so that I had no more tears at home and then had to be strong for our boys".

As a result, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig decided to move to Berlin temporarily with the children and a friend who agreed to look after the offspring in order to be closer to her husband.

Last September, Heinz Hoenig was allowed to return home to his family, where his wife, a qualified nurse, is now looking after him.

However, the actor will soon have to return to hospital. The reason: he is due to have another vital aorta operation.

