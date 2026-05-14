The couple's engagement was announced in August 2025. John Locher/AP/dpa

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's possible wedding plans are attracting worldwide attention. The wedding is a prime example of how great the longing for romantic stories is again.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Rumors of a possible wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are attracting a lot of attention, although no date has been confirmed.

The interest shows the longing of many for big, publicly staged love stories.

Celebrity weddings offer escapism and emotional relief, especially in uncertain times. At the same time, romantic "old-school" love is back in fashion and is shaping pop culture and dating behavior. Show more

June 13, July 3 - or a completely different date? The interest in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding shows why we want to believe in great love stories again.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married on July 3 in New York? The US gossip site "Page Six" wrote this, and a well-known celebrity journalist also spoke of this date in an interview on Fox 5 New York. This has not been confirmed, nor has a date that has also been circulating, June 13. Rumors and supposed insider information about the biggest wedding of the year are currently intensifying - and the curiosity of many fans is growing in parallel.

The speculation tells us something about what romance is allowed to be again - visible and big. But why are so many people actually interested in celebrity weddings?

Why escapism doesn't have to be bad

The most obvious reason is probably escapism. Celebrity weddings fulfill different functions in society, explains scientist Svenja Reiner: they provide the tabloids with reliable occasions - and at the same time offer a form of psychological relief.

In the BBC podcast "Famously in Love", presenters Jack Remmington and Sarel describe the fascination as a conscious time-out from everyday life. Especially in times of crisis, looking at the lives of others can have the effect of a brief pause: You flick through magazines or scroll through social media - and immerse yourself in another world for a moment.

Escapism doesn't have to be negative, Reiner emphasizes. Instead of a retreat into the private sphere, it can also be a resource. Reiner, who researches fan culture among other things, understands this as follows: "Escapist moments can also become important places to rest and recharge your batteries. To realize that perhaps there is more to it than what reality sometimes tries to convey to us so explicitly or implicitly."

At the same time, she qualifies: "Even if this retreat with Taylor Swift offers the prospect of a white, heterosexual, monogamous marriage as a strengthening moment." According to her assessment, many people are currently retreating into private togetherness. "The figure of the drinnie, the introvert who prefers to stay at home, has experienced an upswing since the coronavirus pandemic and does not automatically lead to people organizing themselves in the political outside world after a quiet evening at home."

Romantic longing is the trend

Another answer leads to a current trend towards romance. "Romance is kind of everywhere in pop culture right now," said journalist Salwa Houmsi recently in her podcast "House of Houmsi".

"Romance" refers to stories that deal quite strikingly with feelings of love. The genre has been booming on Booktok and in literature in general for some time now. In her podcast, Houmsi points out that Google search interest for the term "romance" rose sharply at the beginning of the year.

She mentions the films "Hamnet", "Wuthering Heights" and "The Drama" as well as the series "Heated Rivalry", which all revolve around the topic. "That's a bit of what many people are longing for right now. This dreaming of great love." This also has to do with the current mood of crisis.

In dating, this longing is now described as "yearning". "Old-school romance is back in fashion," wrote Vice recently. This fits in with the public staging of Swift and Kelce's relationship, including an engagement photo in a sea of flowers on Instagram.

"I also think there's a certain identifiability, especially when it comes to love," says BBC presenter Sarel on the appeal of celebrity weddings. "Because everyone - really everyone - needs love, in whatever form."

Swift as a great love writer

Swift also has a special dynamic. For years, she has closely linked her music and her image with love stories. The expectation that this narrative will continue is correspondingly high, says Reiner - and "allow it to age". Many fans are likely to see a wedding as the logical next step, the end of a chapter in a long-running story.

"I think it would be just as possible for Taylor Swift to keep her husband a secret if she wanted to," says Reiner. "But of course it's a great story that's linked to this husband, also to her getting to know him, this obvious dream wedding." The combination of personal relationship and public narrative creates an additional layer: new questions and stories - from the circle of friends to the role of the bridesmaids.

Swift is also using her marriage as a stage for strategic storytelling. It is probably no coincidence that her current single is called "Elizabeth Taylor". The actress is considered a staunch romantic and has been married eight times, to seven men.

Reiner refers to the podcast "Sentimental Garbage", in which authors Caroline O'Donoghue and Jen Cownie discuss the theory that Swift's current album "The Life of a Showgirl" was conceived as a kind of wedding soundtrack. These are songs that you don't listen to alone, but on the dance floor of a wedding - with children, grandma or uncles that you otherwise rarely see.

Celebrities as modern fairytale characters

One interpretation of Swift, says Reiner, is that she has been looking for "the right one" for a long time. The narrative of "Finally found" fits. Celebrity weddings are perhaps modern fairy tales in this respect. Under her engagement photo, which she posted in August 2025, Swift wrote: "Your English teacher and your PE teacher are getting married."

"People had ideas of 'Prince Charming has finally found his princess', or rather the other way around," says Reiner. "And with Taylor Swift in particular, who presents herself as a star but also as the girl next door, this has a very relieving effect: If this dorky (in German: "quirky"), now grown-up teenager, who still prefers to read and spend time with the cats and express herself alone at the piano, in other words, if our English teacher has found her prince charming, then we all can too."

In 2026, pop culture is once again particularly fascinated by the idea of all-encompassing love. In the end, the speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding probably also tells us something about what many people are looking for right now: The prospect that even when times are bad, a happy ending will follow.