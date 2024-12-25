Whether it's classics like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" or the unmistakable "Feliz Navidad", opinions differ when it comes to Christmas songs. We asked celebrities which songs are an integral part of Christmas for them - and which they would rather leave out.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christmas carols divide the people: for some they are indispensable, for others rather annoying.

Celebrities such as Stefan Büsser and Tamy Glauser rely on classics like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to get people in the mood.

Gülsha Adilji, on the other hand, shows little enthusiasm for Christmas music and provocatively declares: "I hate them all."

The two ex-footballers Rolf Fringer and Pascal Zuberbühler prefer "Feliz Navidad" in the original version by José Feliciano. Show more

Christmas without music? Hard to imagine for most people! Nevertheless, opinions differ on festive hits.

While Stefan Büsser is unashamed of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and smiles: "Yes, I'm that boring", Gülsha Adilji finds clear words: "I'd say I hate them all."

Pascal Zuberbühler swears by "Feliz Navidad" - but only in the original version by José Feliciano. A song that also brings back memories for Rolf Fringer: "We were in the Dominican Republic once, and it was on all the time. You realize immediately: it's Christmas."

Alex Frei is a little more reserved: "I don't have any," he says matter-of-factly and refrains from any great musical enthusiasm. Daniel Gygax, on the other hand, joins many others and admits: "If I do, then I'm more likely to be listening to Wham."

Regardless of whether you love or hate Mariah Carey, whether "Last Christmas" is a must or a torture - one thing is certain: music is simply part of the Christmas season. And sometimes it only takes one song to get you in the festive mood.