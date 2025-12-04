A TV appearance by Prince Harry has taken an unforeseen turn. Bild: Keystone/dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Prince Harry certainly had other ideas: During a guest appearance on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, he was initially received enthusiastically. But a joke completely turned the mood around ...

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Royal guest on US Late Night: Prince Harry paid a visit to presenter Stephen Colbert.

At first, the 41-year-old had all the sympathy on his side.

But a joke at Donald Trump's expense was anything but well received. Show more

At the beginning of his guest appearance on Stephen Colbert 's late-night show, everything still seemed fine: the show's audience greeted Prince Harry with thunderous applause.

Seemingly by chance, the 41-year-old interrupted one of the presenter's monologues, stepped out of the set and asked about the audition for the movie "Gingerbread Prince saves Christmas in a basket". With his humorous reference to the sheer abundance of generic TV Christmas entertainment, he seemed to have struck a chord with the audience.

"I heard you elected a king"

But the mood in the studio quickly changed - to the detriment of the royal. At first, Harry joked that people in the USA are obsessed with royalty. Stephen Colbert tried his best to put this statement into context.

Harry, however, was just getting into his stride. "I heard you elected a king", he gave US President Donald Trump an unmistakable side blow. Instead of laughter, however, the 41-year-old received a harsh reaction from the audience: the spectators vented their displeasure at the remark with boos.

Prince Harry gatecrashing Stephen Colbert’s monologue is too funny 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kSOPLAjRMq — Dani 🪉 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) December 4, 2025

Apparently, Prince Harry did not seem to be aware of the serious nature of his joke: In October, millions of people took to the streets in more than 800 US cities to demonstrate against Trump's authoritarian style of government. The protests were held under the slogan "No Kings".

Net judges Harry harshly: "Sad story"

Regardless of his unsuccessful jokes, Prince Harry's performance on the TV show was a bit of a flop - at least in the eyes of many viewers. Accordingly, the audience mercilessly took him to task on social media.

"He's obviously taking acting lessons from his ex-actress wife", one X user harshly commented on Harry's stiff TV appearance, referring to Duchess Meghan 's professional past.

Another spoke of a "sad, sad story" and added: "His eyes look dead. No matter how many times he uses the word Prince in the script, he's already lost it and the desperation is showing."