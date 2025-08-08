The first Street Parade was small, loud and political. blue News shows previously unpublished video footage. A piece of Zurich's cultural history - straight from the summer of 1992.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first Street Parade took place in Zurich in 1992 - with around 2000 participants, an improvised sound float and a clear political message.

blue News shows exclusive, previously unpublished film footage - a rare contemporary document from the early days of the techno event.

A small political demo became an event for millions - but the spirit of love, freedom and tolerance lives on. Show more

In 1992, a sound truck rolled through Zurich city center for the first time - accompanied by around 2000 people demonstrating for peace, love and tolerance to the sound of electronic music.

The first Street Parade was small, improvised and political - a contrast to today's large-scale event with an audience of millions.

Previously unseen images

blue News is now showing exclusive video footage that has never been published before. The footage documents the origins of a movement that shaped Zurich's culture and made waves around the world - a piece of contemporary history that is more relevant today than ever.

More videos from the department