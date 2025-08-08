  1. Residential Customers
Unreleased footage When techno fans danced between moving streetcars and nasty policemen

Christian Thumshirn

8.8.2025

The first Street Parade was small, loud and political. blue News shows previously unpublished video footage. A piece of Zurich's cultural history - straight from the summer of 1992.

08.08.2025, 16:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The first Street Parade took place in Zurich in 1992 - with around 2000 participants, an improvised sound float and a clear political message.
  • blue News shows exclusive, previously unpublished film footage - a rare contemporary document from the early days of the techno event.
  • A small political demo became an event for millions - but the spirit of love, freedom and tolerance lives on.
Show more

In 1992, a sound truck rolled through Zurich city center for the first time - accompanied by around 2000 people demonstrating for peace, love and tolerance to the sound of electronic music.

The first Street Parade was small, improvised and political - a contrast to today's large-scale event with an audience of millions.

Previously unseen images

blue News is now showing exclusive video footage that has never been published before. The footage documents the origins of a movement that shaped Zurich's culture and made waves around the world - a piece of contemporary history that is more relevant today than ever.

