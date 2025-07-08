The exhibited and "creepy work of art" was passed on to new hands on "Bares für Rares". Picture: ZDF

By selling the creepy work of art on "Bares für Rares", the seller was carrying out the wishes of her late mother. However, the painting initially met with little love in the dealer's room.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares", a seller brought an old, sacred heirloom with a moving family history to the show.

The expert valued the painting at a surprisingly high price, which surprised both presenter Horst Lichter and the dealers and made them skeptical.

In the end, the painting achieved a significantly higher selling price than expected despite initial reluctance. Show more

Horst Lichter was visibly moved on Monday's edition of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares" when Daniela and Michaela from Munich told the story behind the sacred heirloom. The deceased mother had wanted the painting to be sold on the show. But the dealers were skeptical about the estimated price.

Michaela's old heirloom had been hanging in her great-grandmother's bedroom since before the Second World War, the seller recalled from family stories. Until her mother's death, the sacred work stood in the nursing room. "When I'm gone, you can take it to Horst Lichter," her mother always said.

During the story, Lichter looked up reverently and said: "That's sweet. I'm sure she's with me now." The sales clerk was apparently quite happy that her mother had this wish. Because she herself had always found the portrait "creepy". Expert Friederike Werner, on the other hand, described the depiction of Christ as "very, very strong".

"Wow": not only Horst Lichter is surprised by the estimated price

The "proud" portrait showed the resurrected Christ, who was no longer on the agonizing path of passion, but "stands before us like a king", interpreted Werner: "He no longer carries the cross, but stands above it and looks the viewer directly in the eye." The artist of the painting was also "very interesting".

Adolf Frey-Moock was a Swiss painter who had studied in Munich from 1904 and had been an assistant to Franz von Stuck, the famous Art Nouveau artist, for "quite a while". You could see that in the painting, Werner thought. "Because this is not a simple painting of Christ, but something very special," continued the expert.

The painter had been inspired by Franz von Stuck. The expert cited well-known paintings by Stuck such as "The Sin" (1883) or "The Guardian of Paradise" (1889) as comparisons. This had resulted in a self-confident Christ by Frey-Moock, which Werner dated to around 1920 as a later panel work by the artist.

The seller wanted 500 euros for the object. However, expert Werner went higher and estimated the value at 2,000 euros despite a few drill holes. "Wow," Lichter burst out loud. He had not expected such a high estimate - nor had the seller, who sang along with a cheerful "Hossa".

The traders are skeptical at first

The traders then gathered around the sacred image of Christ with devotion, thinking to themselves: "Wasn't he naked or just wearing a loincloth?" Apparently they mistook the scene for the crucifixion of Jesus. But the crucifixion marks were missing. "An exciting self-interpretation," David Suppes summarized.

After the seller had explained the scene depicted after the crucifixion, everyone nodded in concentration. However, there was no first bid. Christian Vechtel then disturbed the silence and declared: "Well, I'm not in." But his neighbor Anaisio Guedes started with 250 euros, Suppes raised it to 400 euros and Guedes to 420 euros.

After that, the estimate had to be asked for, as further bids were slow in coming. When seller Michaela mentioned the 2,000 euros from the expert's report, Vechtel began to stammer "Ok" in disbelief and Suppes knew: "No painting by this artist has fetched anywhere near this much in recent years."

But Suppes continued to bid 500 euros and Anaisio Guedes was also still in the running for the "scary" painting by Michaela. Spurred on by his opponent, Suppes finally bid 1400 euros until Guedes capitulated: "I'm going to lie down." Suppes won the bid and the seller, who initially thought "oh, oh", was now delighted with the high proceeds.

The other items in the show

A Disney figurine group with "Chip and Chap" by Detlev Kümmel was recognized as another object of the show as a collaboration with the Brazilian neo-pop artist Romero Britto. Produced in 2014 but now out of print, he estimated the collector's value at between 120 and 180 euros. The asking price was 100 euros. David Suppes paid 150 euros.

Friederike Werner dated a hand-painted porcelain box from KPM in Berlin to 1927 and asked 150 euros for the flea market find. However, the expert estimated the value at 300 to 400 euros, because it "is very special". Anaisio Guedes ultimately paid as much as 510 euros.

Heide Rezepa-Zabel dated an old cup made of 812.5 silver from 1661 to 1704. According to the master's mark, the piece was made by Thomas Ringler from Nuremberg. The asking price was 147 euros (one euro per gram of silver). The estimate was 500 to 600 euros and dealer Susanne Steiger paid 450 euros.

According to Detlev Kümmel, a toy car (Mercedes 220) with electric remote control from the GAMA company in Fürth was from 1964 to 1968. 30 euros was asked for the childhood memory. But Kümmel estimated 80 to 100 euros, "because the condition is exceptionally good". Jan Cizek paid 200 euros.

According to Heide Rezepa-Zabel, the medallion was a mariage consisting of an empty clockwork from the 1950s and a bow from the 1910s. The asking price for the jewelry made of 585 and 750 gold with fine enamel was 500 to 600 euros. The expert estimated 900 to 1200 euros. Susanne Steiger paid 1000 euros.

