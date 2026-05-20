Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the "streamteam" podcast.

A vampire blues club, a hyperactive Disney movie and a comedy series with constant chaos. In the new "streamteam" episode, Tamara Cantieni and Frank Richter discuss demons, reptiles and characters who make life completely unnecessarily difficult for themselves.

Andreas Lunghi

Sinners

The episode starts with an important question: what actually makes a good party? For Tamara, the answer is clear. "It stands and falls with the people. Period." Frank dryly adds what definitely ruins a party: "Vampire resolution. Come. Go."

The transition to "Sinners" could hardly be more fitting. The movie is set in the southern states of the 1930s, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack open a blues club. What initially sounds like music, passion and long nights suddenly turns completely upside down. "The opening night escalates completely," says Frank, as vampires turn the club into a bloodbath.

Tamara is nevertheless thrilled by the atmosphere. "The cotton fields, the atmosphere, the great music." She was particularly impressed by the wild dance scene with blues, hip-hop and techno in the middle of the 1930s. She is less enthusiastic about the Demon direction. "I strongly oppose the idea that the devil is in the blues."

Zoomania 2

After that, things become much more family-friendly. In "Zoomania 2", rabbit policewoman Judy Hopps and fox Nick Wilde chase a snake through a world full of animals, puns and absurd details. The story may not be the strongest, they both say, but the movie is simply fun. "You almost can't keep up. It really is a wild ride," says Tamara.

Frank had to laugh several times - especially at the inside jokes for adults. For example, the "Burning Man" festival or the allusion to "The Silence of the Lambs". Tamara, on the other hand, celebrates the little scenes in the background. "The walrus with the huge train and the mice in the back - I could watch for hours." Four stars from both.

Big mistakes

Things get chaotic at the end. In "Big Mistakes", Dan Levy plays a priest who, together with his sister, tries to solve a family problem - and only makes things worse in the process. Tamara loves the fast-paced dialogues and quirky humor. "The two of them smoke weed like twelve-year-olds. It's delicious."

Frank, on the other hand, regularly despairs of the characters. "You think all the time: just tell the truth, then everything would be solved." For him, the series feels "like a liter of coffee on an empty stomach". Nevertheless, they both give it three stars.

Finally, Tamara and Frank test each other in the "Fact or Fake" quiz. Among other things, it involves an apple pie made from potato mash and hair gel, Michael Jackson and snorted vitamin B tablets in "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Stream now with blue TV Sinners

Zoomania 2

Big Mistakes Show more