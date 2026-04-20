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Mishaps, bad luck and failures When the Böögg went swimmingly

Carlotta Henggeler

20.4.2026

An assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobbyhorses: The Böögg has had an eventful past. blue News shows you the most spectacular appearances of the Zurich weather oracle in the video.

20.04.2026, 14:36

20.04.2026, 14:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Böögg is a cult figure and an integral part of Sechseläuten.
  • The appearances of Zurich's snowman have not always gone smoothly.
  • Even an assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobby horses never caused him to falter. Although ... well, it's best to see for yourself.
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Transparency note: This article was first published for Sechseläuten 2023.

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