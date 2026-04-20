An assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobbyhorses: The Böögg has had an eventful past. blue News shows you the most spectacular appearances of the Zurich weather oracle in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Böögg is a cult figure and an integral part of Sechseläuten.

The appearances of Zurich's snowman have not always gone smoothly.

Even an assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobby horses never caused him to falter. Although ... well, it's best to see for yourself. Show more

Transparency note: This article was first published for Sechseläuten 2023.