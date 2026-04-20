An assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobbyhorses: The Böögg has had an eventful past. blue News shows you the most spectacular appearances of the Zurich weather oracle in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Böögg is a cult figure and an integral part of Sechseläuten.
- The appearances of Zurich's snowman have not always gone smoothly.
- Even an assassination attempt, a kidnapping and a few hobby horses never caused him to falter. Although ... well, it's best to see for yourself.
Transparency note: This article was first published for Sechseläuten 2023.
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