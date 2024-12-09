King Charles: Afraid the crown would wobble The Edwardian Crown is significantly heavier than the more commonly used State Crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa Won't it wobble? Charles with his crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa King Charles: Afraid the crown would wobble The Edwardian Crown is significantly heavier than the more commonly used State Crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa Won't it wobble? Charles with his crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Millions of people watched the coronation of the British monarch. Even the man at the center of attention was a little nervous - for a valid and nostalgic reason.

King Charles III reports in a new documentary that he practised wearing the heavy Edwardian crown before his coronation in 2023 to get used to its weight of over two kilograms.

Inspired by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who also exercised at her coronation in 1953, Charles shared his fear that the crown might wobble.

The documentary "Coronation Girls" shows an encounter between the King and Canadian women who had traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation as teenagers in 1953. Show more

Fits, fits, wobbles and has air? That's not the best solution when wearing the crown, as King Charles III has now revealed. At his coronation in May 2023, the British monarch was worried that the crown would move too much.

He therefore practised before the ceremony - just as his mother Queen Elizabeth II did before her own coronation in 1953, Charles (76) explains, as can be seen in a new documentary. "When we bathed, my mother always came up with the crown to practise. Because you have to get used to how heavy it is."

"Afraid the crown would wobble"

The Edwards Crown, made of pure gold, with which Charles was crowned, weighs more than two kilograms and is much heavier and higher than the more commonly used State Crown. "So there's always a bit of a fear that it will wobble."

Charles made his comments in conversation with a group of women from Canada who had traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation as teenagers. The documentary "Coronation Girls" accompanies the women, who are now almost 90 years old, on a trip to Great Britain in Charles' coronation year. The king unexpectedly meets the ladies at Buckingham Palace.

