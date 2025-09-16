It was the comeback of comebacks: Stefan Raab returned on Monday evening with a new show on RTL and even took the slot from "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". In a 15-minute format reminiscent of "TV Total", Raab presented the funniest Internet clips of the week.
However, the premiere of "The Stefan Raab Show" was met with harsh criticism. Someone wrote on X: "I keep giving him a chance, but Stefan Raab just isn't funny anymore." Someone else said: "When will Stefan Raab finally be told that it's over?"
Ich geb ihm immer wieder eine Chance, aber Stefan Raab ist einfach nicht mehr witzig. Kein einziges Mal gelacht. Noch nicht einmal mal geschmunzelt. Nur Fremdscham.#DieStefanRaabShow#dsrs
The media were also not enthusiastic about Raab's new show. The "Berliner Zeitung" wrote that it all seemed "thoughtlessly blathered along". The "Tagesspiegel " asked: "Does the 58-year-old want to be a nostalgic color in the RTL program, does he suffer from overconfidence, has he exhausted himself creatively?"
Raab returned to television in September 2024 after a ten-year break at RTL. However, his quiz show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" did not meet expectations and was discontinued. It remains to be seen whether "The Stefan Raab Show" will now bring the hoped-for success.