Three years after "No Time to Die", there are still no official plans for the next Bond film. While fans speculate, Amazon and the Bond producers wrestle over the future of the series.

The partnership with Amazon harbors potential for conflict, as the tech company wants spin-offs and streaming content.

A new Bond actor or director have not yet been chosen.

The collaboration between Amazon, MGM Studios and EON Productions on another Fleming project could be a positive sign for the future. Show more

"James Bond will return" - since 1962, this has not just been a promise, it's practically a law of film history. Even after the dramatic end of the 25th and last 007 adventure to date, "No Time to Die", which shocked many viewers, the famous phrase appeared on the screen. That was three and a half years ago.

Daniel Craig said goodbye to the role. Since then, fans and the media have been eagerly awaiting a signal as to what will happen next - and speculating.

Worried about James Bond or just a PR stunt?

Last week, the British newspaper "Guardian" reported that an Austrian real estate entrepreneur wanted to secure the rights to the James Bond brand - allegedly out of concern for the future of the film series. According to trademark law, ownership could be contested if a trademark has not been used for five years. The suspicion is that this is a PR stunt. Insiders do not believe that the entrepreneur has a chance.

"His opportunistic attempt to enrich himself with intellectual property is based on the assumption that work on the James Bond series will not continue," says Bond expert Ajay Chowdhury, who works as an intellectual property lawyer in the film industry. "This assumption is almost certainly wrong." Chowdhury, co-author of "Spy Octance: The Vehicles Of James Bond", assumes that the producers have long been working on the future of 007.

Tensions between Bond producers and Amazon

The new partnership with Amazon harbors potential for conflict. In March 2022, the tech giant acquired the traditional film studio MGM for almost 8.5 billion US dollars. The deal includes the James Bond films. However, the rights remain with Danjaq, while EON Productions retains creative control.

The two companies were founded in 1961 specifically for the Bond films by Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. Today they are managed by Broccoli's daughter Barbara and his stepson Michael G. Wilson. Gregg Wilson, who has already been involved in several films, is the next generation. The family business is the antithesis of the stock market-driven tech giant. And the James Bond brand has been closely guarded for more than 60 years.

Cinema experience versus streaming content

At Amazon, on the other hand, James Bond is seen as lucrative content that needs to be exploited. If it were up to those responsible at Amazon, they would probably fill their Prime Video streaming service with spin-off series and films from the world of 007. The Disney Group has shown what this could look like with "Star Wars". The quality of the sequels, spin-offs and series varies greatly and has left many fans with a feeling of being sold off.

Broccoli has made it clear on several occasions that this is not something that can be done with her. James Bond should remain a cinematic experience in the future. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the 64-year-old even described those responsible at Amazon as "idiots". The online giant did not raise any objections. "We have a good and close relationship with EON and with Barbara and Michael," Jennifer Salke, Global Head of Amazon MGM Studios, told the Guardian last October. "We don't want too long a break between films, but at the moment we're not worried."

What's behind the speculation?

Salke believes that movie audiences are patient. In fact, more than 60 years after the cinema debut "James Bond - 007 hunts Dr. No", public interest in James Bond is huge. Speculation about possible successors has been rampant, and not just since Daniel Craig's departure from the role. British tabloids are constantly bringing new names into play. Most recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Nosferatu") and Stuart Martin ("Army Of Thieves") were considered hot candidates.

Such rumors are usually based on the odds of British betting agencies or the ideas of creative editors. It is often enough for a British actor to be photographed in a tuxedo or starring in an action film to be considered as a possible seventh James Bond actor. The same applies to directors. Alleged candidates always appear in the press by chance when a new film of theirs is in theaters. A director is usually hired before the new lead actor. And a script or at least a draft is usually available beforehand.

No new Bond in sight, but a glimmer of hope

"You have to think of the Bond series like a building plot. And Amazon is just starting to lay the pipes," says Chowdhury. "Speculating about the cast is like picking out the curtains now." The Bond expert is confident that the producers are making the right decisions. "They are determined to realign the Bond franchise for the modern cultural and cinematic landscape - post-Covid and suitable for both cinema and the streaming age."

And it is possible that the relationship between EON and Amazon is not as tense as has been rumored in the meantime.

In December, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios and EON Productions were working together on a remake of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang". Perhaps a glimmer of hope for 007 fans: "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" is based on the children's book of the same name by British author Ian Fleming - the creator of James Bond.

