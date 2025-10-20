Andrew relinquished all his royal titles last Friday, but as the second eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he remains a prince. That is a birthright. Image: Keystone

Prince Andrew announced in a statement last Friday that he would renounce all his royal titles with immediate effect. Many Britons are now asking themselves: Why is the 65-year-old only now calling it quits?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew is considered persona non grata because of his friendship with US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite this, King Charles, who is considered to be conflict-shy, has not really done anything about his second eldest brother in recent years.

Now Charles' son William has apparently put his foot down during a meeting a few days ago. Show more

At the end of last week, Britain's Prince Andrew, who has fallen into the depths of the affair surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, announced that he would renounce all his remaining royal titles and duties with immediate effect.

The second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II had already withdrawn from the public eye for the most part in 2019 amid the Epstein scandal.

In recent years, however, new allegations have repeatedly been made against the 65-year-old. Despite this, the British royals never really did anything about the Queen's former favorite son.

According to insiders, King Charles, who is considered to be conflict-shy, has always avoided the issue in the past. But now his eldest son, heir to the throne William, has apparently put his foot down.

Prince William urged the King to finally act

"There was a conversation between Charles and William 10 days ago, which is said to have escalated," a palace insider revealed to Bild. And further: "William urged the King to finally act and strip Prince Andrew of his titles."

According to the insider, Prince William is said to have been very angry during the meeting.

The fact is: Prince Andrew still lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor. So far, he is said to have steadfastly refused to leave the multi-million pound estate.

The palace insider told Bild: "William wants him to move out. But as the son of Queen Elizabeth, he has a lifelong right to live there. No matter how it turns out, he will never live poor and penniless, he is said to have rich patrons from the Middle East who would support him in an emergency."