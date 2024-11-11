After falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, there is no trace of Liam Payne's Rolex (archive image) Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

The Argentinian police are investigating the case of a missing Rolex watch that Liam Payne is said to have been wearing before his death. Intensive searches are to shed light on the case.

The watch, which has an estimated value of over 30,000 euros, went missing shortly after falling from Payne's wrist.

Investigators plan to re-inspect the sealed hotel room to determine the watch's whereabouts. Show more

Argentinian police are facing a mystery: a Rolex watch that British singer Liam Payne is said to have been wearing before his tragic death has disappeared without a trace. This is reported by "Bild".

Payne, best known as a member of the band One Direction, fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16. Investigators are now searching for the watch which, according to surveillance photos and investigation documents, was still on his wrist shortly before his death.

Despite investigations, the watch remains missing

The Argentinian newspaper "La Nación" reports that the watch, which is estimated to be worth over 30,000 euros, could no longer be found when Payne's body was examined in the hotel courtyard. The police have already searched the hotel room at CasaSur, but have been unable to find the watch.

The homes of three people connected to the case have also been searched. These people are accused of failing to provide assistance and procuring narcotics. The homes of two prostitutes who were allegedly in Payne's room on the evening of his death were also searched.

Police suspect theft

Despite an intensive search, the Rolex remains missing. Investigators plan to re-inspect the hotel room to ensure that the watch has not been overlooked. "By order of the court, the room is locked and no one has been able to enter it," the investigators told "La Nacion". A further inspection is to clarify whether the clock may still be in the room after all.

The police suspect that the watch was stolen and are continuing the search to rule out all possibilities. The investigation is in full swing to solve the mystery of the missing Rolex and further solve the case of Liam Payne's death.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.