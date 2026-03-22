"Tatort" check: Which houses are at risk of a fire disaster? In "Tatort: Fackel", Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) investigate a fire disaster that occurred five years ago in a social housing complex in Frankfurt. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) at the improvised memorial for the victims of the fire disaster in the Goliath quarter: he also comes from this neighborhood. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Entrepreneur Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca, left) receives a visit from the police in the form of Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic). Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Daniela Kaiser Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and his mother Emina (Gordana Boban) receive strange mail. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Almila Adak (Seyneb Saleh), who has lost her beloved mother, despises Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca). Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Almila Adak (Seyneb Saleh) know each other from the neighborhood. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Entrepreneur couple Simone (Katharina Heyer) and Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca) are under pressure. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca, center) and his lawyer (Christian Kuchenbuch, second from left) have to answer reporters' questions as they leave the investigative committee. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko "Tatort" check: Which houses are at risk of a fire disaster? In "Tatort: Fackel", Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Maryam Azadi (Melika Foroutan) investigate a fire disaster that occurred five years ago in a social housing complex in Frankfurt. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) at the improvised memorial for the victims of the fire disaster in the Goliath quarter: he also comes from this neighborhood. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Entrepreneur Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca, left) receives a visit from the police in the form of Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic). Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Daniela Kaiser Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and his mother Emina (Gordana Boban) receive strange mail. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Almila Adak (Seyneb Saleh), who has lost her beloved mother, despises Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca). Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Almila Adak (Seyneb Saleh) know each other from the neighborhood. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko Entrepreneur couple Simone (Katharina Heyer) and Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca) are under pressure. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Philipp Sichler Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca, center) and his lawyer (Christian Kuchenbuch, second from left) have to answer reporters' questions as they leave the investigative committee. Image: HR/ARD Degeto Film/Sommerhaus/Tatiana Vdovenko

Cold case investigators Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Azadi (Melika Foroutan) investigated a fire disaster in a Frankfurt high-rise five years ago in Frankfurt's "Tatort". The crime thriller was based on a real case - which could be followed by others.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A house fire with 13 fatalities called investigators Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Azadi (Melika Faroutan) onto the scene in Frankfurt's "Tatort".

The fact that the fire investigator responsible had committed suicide was not the only inconsistency uncovered by the cold-case investigators.

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS. Show more

Frankfurt and the characters Hamza Kulina (Edin Hasanovic) and Maryam Azadi(Melika Foroutan) - that fits. Their debut case, "Tatort: Dunkelheit", has just been awarded the coveted Grimme Prize. A coup for Hessischer Rundfunk, because many crime thrillers with cynical, broken investigators lack precisely the humanity that characterizes the cold-case investigators.

The third Frankfurt case, "Tatort: Fackel", is also about justice - and empathy with the victims. However, the crime thriller, for which star Tom Schilling co-wrote the screenplay, was also intended to shake people up. Fire disasters like the one in the movie also threaten the real world.

What was it about?

The eponymous "Fackel" burned five years ago in the fictional Goliath district of Frankfurt, where Inspector Kulina also comes from. A 50-metre-high building, in which mainly poor people lived, had apparently been climate-renovated with cheap, highly flammable insulating material.

According to the protesting survivors and relatives, the committee of inquiry should now bring the culprit, building contractor Steffen Böttcher (Stephan Luca), to justice.

13 people lost their lives at the time. But the final investigation could come to nothing. Hamza's ex-girlfriend Almila Adak (Seyneb Saleh) therefore asked the cold case investigator to reopen the case at short notice.

Together with his colleague Azadi, he quickly discovered inconsistencies: The arson investigator at the time committed suicide. And police colleague Christian Möller (Michaek Schenk) had probably only half-heartedly investigated the case.

What was it really about?

"Tatort: Fackel" is the first feature-length film script written by star Tom Schilling, who conceived and wrote the crime thriller with Sebastian Heeg.

On the one hand, the "Tatort" case is a classic social thriller. It is about the guilt of those who, represented by expensive armies of lawyers, like to shirk responsibility: large companies and corporations that succumb to the temptation to deny existing guilt for the benefit of their own wallets and shareholders - even if human morality would demand otherwise.

In addition, the personal story of Hamza's girlfriend and the often migrant people in the neighborhood is told, who want to be seen in their suffering - but do not have the means to do so, just like commercial enterprises, which are alluded to in the thriller as being supported by politicians.

Which fire disaster served as a model?

According to the authors and Hessischer Rundfunk, the fictional Frankfurt case was based on the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14, 2017. 72 people lost their lives when a fire that broke out in a fourth-floor apartment quickly spread across the façade of the 24-storey tower block.

The cause was a faulty refrigerator. However, the incident became a catastrophe primarily due to the highly flammable façade cladding and serious safety deficiencies in the conversion and operation of the building.

How dangerous is insulation material installed in the house?

There are risks associated with flammable insulation material in buildings, particularly polystyrene (Styrofoam), which can ignite quickly and have a chimney effect when installed in façades.

Strict fire safety regulations are prescribed in Germany - flammable materials are prohibited in buildings over 22 meters high. Critics are calling for a general ban on the use of flammable materials, as they accelerate flames in combination with air gaps.

In the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS on January 1, 2026, 41 people died when spray fountains from champagne bottles ignited the flammable, sound-absorbing foam ceiling cladding.

Within seconds, the fire led to a flashover in which the entire room exploded. This devastating fire catastrophe is also the subject of accusations of inadequate fire protection.

What's next for the Frankfurt "Tatort"?

The episodes "Tatort: Licht" and "Tatort: Fackel", cases two and three of the Frankfurt investigators, were filmed in one go. Since their debut in October 2025 ("Tatort: Dunkelheit", Grimme Prize), the charismatic duo from Frankfurt have already been in action three times within six months.

It seems that the two sought-after actors are now taking a break. But it is certain that they will continue. However, no new shootings have been announced yet.

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