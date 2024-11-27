Stalls at the Basel Christmas market on Barfüsserplatz. (archive picture) sda

Switzerland has many Christmas markets to offer. But not all of them deliver what they promise. Tell us: which Christmas markets in Switzerland or abroad do you think are completely overrated?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News is looking for the most disappointing Christmas markets in Switzerland or elsewhere in the world.

Send us your story and tell us which Christmas market you think is completely overrated.

Let us know in the comments or send us an e-mail to user.feedback@blue.ch. Show more

In many places, the Christmas markets are already in full swing. The mulled wine is flowing, the fairy lights are shining and Sami lice are making children's eyes sparkle. During the Advent season, they are a popular meeting place for friends, families, couples and work colleagues - the choice of Christmas markets in Switzerland and abroad is huge.

But not all of them are really the dazzling highlight they promise. A visit to the Christmas market is not always what you imagined it would be. The decorations are sad, the mulled wine is lukewarm and you simply can't get to the stalls because everything is too crowded.

That's why blue News wants to know: Which Christmas market in Europe do you find disappointing or completely overrated?



Tell us in the comments or send us an email by clicking here. Please tell us which Christmas market you find particularly disappointing and, above all, why.

More videos about Christmas