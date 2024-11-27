In many places, the Christmas markets are already in full swing. The mulled wine is flowing, the fairy lights are shining and Sami lice are making children's eyes sparkle. During the Advent season, they are a popular meeting place for friends, families, couples and work colleagues - the choice of Christmas markets in Switzerland and abroad is huge.
But not all of them are really the dazzling highlight they promise. A visit to the Christmas market is not always what you imagined it would be. The decorations are sad, the mulled wine is lukewarm and you simply can't get to the stalls because everything is too crowded.
That's why blue News wants to know: Which Christmas market in Europe do you find disappointing or completely overrated?
Tell us in the comments or send us an email by clicking here. Please tell us which Christmas market you find particularly disappointing and, above all, why.