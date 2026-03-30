Harry and Meghan at the center of the storm again. KEYSTONE

While William and Kate swap publicity for family life, Harry and Meghan come under renewed pressure. A petition in Australia against their upcoming trip has gathered over 30,000 signatures - despite being based on a misunderstanding.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you William and Kate have withdrawn from the public eye for the school holiday period and are prioritizing family life.

An Australian petition with over 30,000 signatures against Harry and Meghan's trip is based on a misconception, as the costs will be borne privately.

According to royal family insiders, business interests surrounding Meghan's personal brand are behind the trip to Australia. Show more

The British royals are creating a clear contrast these days: on the one hand, William and Kate are retreating into private life with their children. On the other, Harry and Meghan are once again at the center of a controversy.

With the start of the school vacations, the Prince and Princess of Wales have put their public engagements on hold for the time being. George, Charlotte and Louis take center stage - no official calendar, no protocol appearances.

As William has repeatedly emphasized to the British media, family has been the top priority since Kate's illness. A retreat that comes as little surprise, but makes it clear where the couple's journey is heading: away from the limelight and towards normality.

Australia trip triggers petition

The situation is different for Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes are planning a visit to Australia - and this has already caused an uproar in the country before their departure. According to the Daily Mail, an online petition against the use of public funds for the trip has collected over 30,000 signatures.

The problem: the outrage is based on a misunderstanding. It was initially unclear who was paying for the trip. By the time it became known that it was being privately funded, the petition was already in circulation.

Meghan's brand takes center stage

According to royal family correspondent Jannie Bond, who spoke to the Mirror, the main reason behind the trip to Australia is business interests: It was primarily about developing Meghan's personal brand on the international stage, she said.

Meanwhile, a sensitive issue that has long dogged the Sussexes remains unresolved: that of security. The protection of Harry, Meghan and their children continues to be the subject of debate.

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