'White Lotus' star Coolidge -
how she survives Hollywood
7.4.2025 - 23:09
"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge explains what helps her to persevere as a Hollywood actress. She says she swims against the tide with this habit.
- Hollywood star Jennifer Coolidge emphasizes that extended periods of rest are crucial for her to be able to survive in Hollywood in the long term.
- She is deliberately swimming against the tide, as she says many of her colleagues don't take breaks after big projects.
- She became known through "American Pie" and gained great recognition with the hit series "The White Lotus".
"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge says that, unlike some of those around her, she values extended breaks. "I got a lot of flak for saying that before," the 63-year-old told the US portal "Entertainment Tonight"."But I really like to rest."
The actress elaborated on her thoughts when asked about her "key" to surviving in Hollywood: "Maybe it shows how lazy I am. But after I've worked on a big project, I rest, and I think a lot of people don't do that."
"White Lotus" popular series
Coolidge became known to many as "Stifler's Mum" from the "American Pie" films (from 1999).
Her role as the severely unstable Tanya McQuoid in the series "The White Lotus", who dies at the end of the second season, brought her great recognition from critics and cult status among fans.
She can currently be seen in the gangster comedy "Riff Raff - Crime is a Family Affair" alongside Bill Murray.