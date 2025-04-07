The sins of the super-rich: The phenomenon of "The White Lotus" US actress Jennifer Coolidge had an iconic role in the first two seasons of the series. (archive picture) Image: dpa Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in the third season of "The White Lotus". (archive image) Image: dpa Parker Posey is a favorite of many "The White Lotus" fans. (archive image) Image: dpa Mike White is behind the award-winning series "The White Lotus". (archive image) Image: dpa The sins of the super-rich: The phenomenon of "The White Lotus" US actress Jennifer Coolidge had an iconic role in the first two seasons of the series. (archive picture) Image: dpa Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in the third season of "The White Lotus". (archive image) Image: dpa Parker Posey is a favorite of many "The White Lotus" fans. (archive image) Image: dpa Mike White is behind the award-winning series "The White Lotus". (archive image) Image: dpa

"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge explains what helps her to persevere as a Hollywood actress. She says she swims against the tide with this habit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Jennifer Coolidge emphasizes that extended periods of rest are crucial for her to be able to survive in Hollywood in the long term.

She is deliberately swimming against the tide, as she says many of her colleagues don't take breaks after big projects.

She became known through "American Pie" and gained great recognition with the hit series "The White Lotus". Show more

"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge says that, unlike some of those around her, she values extended breaks. "I got a lot of flak for saying that before," the 63-year-old told the US portal "Entertainment Tonight"."But I really like to rest."

The actress elaborated on her thoughts when asked about her "key" to surviving in Hollywood: "Maybe it shows how lazy I am. But after I've worked on a big project, I rest, and I think a lot of people don't do that."

"White Lotus" popular series

Coolidge became known to many as "Stifler's Mum" from the "American Pie" films (from 1999).

Her role as the severely unstable Tanya McQuoid in the series "The White Lotus", who dies at the end of the second season, brought her great recognition from critics and cult status among fans.

She can currently be seen in the gangster comedy "Riff Raff - Crime is a Family Affair" alongside Bill Murray.

