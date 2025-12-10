Celebrity voices can be heard in the German version of the animated hit "Zoomania 2". blue News met presenter Steven Gätjen and actors Josefine Preuss and Rick Kavanian for an interview.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The long-awaited animated film "Zoomania 2" has been released 9 years after the popular first part.

Josefine Preuss plays the leading role of Judy Hopps, Rick Kavanian the snake Gary De'Snake and Steven Gätjen the newsreader Peter Moosebridge.

In an interview with blue News, the three reveal personal details about a proud policeman father, the fear of their own character and the difficulties of dubbing. Show more

New investigative duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde encounter a mysterious snake and uncover a secret that turns the entire history of the town upside down. In the process, they themselves become the target of their police colleagues and a dark villain.

As in the first part, German actress Josefine Preuss ("Türkisch für Anfänger") plays the leading female role of the policewoman. The well-known presenter Steven Gätjen also makes another guest appearance as the anchor moose. New to the cast is the highly experienced voice actor, actor and comedian Rick Kavanian ("Shoe of Manitou") as the quirky snake Gary De'Snake.

In the video you can see what the three German celebrities tell blue News in an interview about their personal fears, their characters and the message of the film.

Review of the movie