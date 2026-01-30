22-year-old Ariel from Basel is causing a lot of controversy in the jungle camp. RTL

Hardly anyone polarizes as much as Ariel at the moment: the 22-year-old Swiss girl brings a lot of emotional outbursts to the jungle camp - and thus makes herself the protagonist of reality TV.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Ariel, whose real name is Valeria, is currently attracting a lot of media attention in the jungle camp with her conflicts, emotional outbursts and striking statements.

The Basel native has already appeared in several reality formats and has aired her private conflicts - for example with ex-partner Giuliano - in public.

Following the death of her father from cancer in November 2025, she would like to use the potential prize money from the jungle camp for a gravestone. Show more

A lot happens in the jungle camp: worms are eaten, snakes are pulled out of boxes and people climb to lofty heights. One person in particular is seen: Ariel.

Hardly a day goes by without the 22-year-old Swiss woman causing tears and arguments. And hardly a media report about the jungle camp is currently without her name. "Ariel drives everyone up the wall" was the headline in "Bild", "Ariel screeches her way through the jungle stage" was the headline here at blue News.

Ariel is the one providing the entertainment in this year's season.

The Basel native is actually called Valeria. She was given the name Ariel by friends who named her after the mermaid because of her red hair, which she wore until recently. She does not say her surname publicly. It bothers her that the media sometimes refer to her as Ariel Hediger and use her ex-boyfriend's surname. She recently clarified on Instagram: "I was never married! My name is definitely not Hediger."

As soon as one reality format ends, the next one follows

Before Ariel became visible on reality TV, she completed an apprenticeship as a care specialist. In 2023, she and her partner at the time, Giuliano Hediger, appeared in the reality show "Love Fools", which only ran for one season on RTL+. "Love Fools" is actually not much more than the reality version of the game "Werewolf": supposed singles travel to a villa on a Greek island. However, not all of them are really single; couples also take part and have to manage to keep their relationship a secret for as long as possible.

Jealousy is inevitable. Ariel and Giuliano, who took part as a couple and had to keep their relationship a secret, took the game seriously. They flirted, kissed and provoked each other in public - often in front of each other.

Ariel has to fight her way through the jungle trials. RTL

They had previously met in a club where Giuliano worked as a bartender. Ariel already knew him from television: he had made it to the final of the "Bachelorette" in 2022. She had hoped back then that he wouldn't win, Ariel later said.

The relationship initially withstood the reality stress test. At the reunion show of "Love Fools", the two announced that they were expecting a child together. Daughter Ileyna was born in April 2024.

Ariel's reality TV odyssey continued alongside her young family - sometimes together with Giuliano, sometimes alone. There hardly seem to be any breaks: As soon as one format ends, the next one follows. Life away from the camera seems like a transition, little more than a commercial break.

Argument scene in "Prominent Separated" became a meme

In 2024, the two appeared in the Oneplus series "The Real Life #züri", Ariel alone in the Amazon Prime show "The 50". This was followed in 2025 by RTL's "Are You the One" and - after the break-up with Giuliano, which was only logical - their joint participation in "Prominent getrennt".

Their relationship broke up shortly after the birth of their daughter. Giuliano is said to have cheated on Ariel, she says. Since then, the two have aired their conflicts in public, repeatedly discussing custody of their daughter. Most recently, the question of whether the child should be allowed to travel to Australia for the duration of the jungle camp became a public point of contention.

Ariel had her first real viral moment on "Prominent getrennt". "You can't deal with the fact that I was with a man when I was single," she accuses Giuliano in one scene. "So how can I process that you call someone else into your hotel room when you're in a relationship?" And so the meme was born.

It's statements like this - a little illogical, quite unhinged, underlined by a large pinch of Swiss accent - that make Ariel the model student of reality TV. The way she repeatedly shouts "peinliiiiiich" in a loud and drawn-out voice is also iconic.

Her aunt also confirms to RTL that this loudness is not a new phenomenon . Ariel has always said what she thinks out loud before. Whenever she "doesn't understand something or feels something is unfair".

Ariel doesn't put out fires, she starts them

You can find that annoying, just like many of her jungle colleagues do. For Ariel - and for reality TV - this is not an insult, but a sign of quality. She does exactly the right thing for the jungle camp: she doesn't hold back, she doesn't explain herself, she doesn't wait.

Ariel is not someone who puts out fires. She sets them. And she makes sure that as many people as possible are watching. She knows how to use the attention - attention that is now thrown at her almost automatically. For a career dedicated to reality TV, this is not only logical, but necessary.

There's only one person Ariel can't watch: her father. He died of cancer in November at the age of 47. "I remember you, my beloved dad, as the hero of my childhood," Ariel wrote on Instagram. "You were always there for me - the only one who believed in me when everyone else gave up on me." If Ariel wins the jungle camp, she wants to invest the prize money in a gravestone for her dad, she told Blick.

Her father knew reality TV himself. In 2019, he took part in the show "First Dates". "The women in Basel are a bit boring," he said at the time. But he certainly wasn't referring to his daughter. Because Ariel really isn't boring.

