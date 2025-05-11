Chappell Roan at the Grammys 2025. With extravagant costumes and eye-catching make-up, she always causes a stir on the red carpet. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Chappell Roan's career has exploded in the last two years. How the 27-year-old musician with roots in Switzerland became the shooting star of US pop music - and why she polarizes.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chappell Roan is an American singer known for her flamboyant style.

The great-grandfather of the US pop star was Swiss.

She will be performing in Zurich's Hallenstadion on August 19. Show more

She is everyone's favorite artist, Chappell Roan announces at the Coachella music festival in 2024. The musician's career was just beginning to explode. That same year, she won the "Best New Artist" award at the MTV Video Music Awards, followed a few months later by a Grammy in the same category.

The 27-year-old Chappell Roan is currently the shooting star of US pop music. This summer she is going on tour in Europe - and is stopping off in Switzerland. Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, as Chappell Roan is actually called, has roots here. Her great-grandfather came from Switzerland.

Chappell Roan should actually be seen as a performance, as drag. As Chappell Roan, she plays dress-up, says Amstutz in interviews, and this allows her to feel free.

Beginning of her music career on YouTube

Her life is like a queer coming-of-age story. She grew up in a town in Missouri with a population of 6,500 in a conservative Christian environment. She has to go to church three times a week, but feels out of place there.

Amstutz began her music career on YouTube, uploading covers and her own songs and was discovered by a label at the age of 17. She got her stage name from her grandfather Dennis Chappell and his favorite song "The Strawberry Roan".

In 2019, she moves to Los Angeles, where she hopes to make her breakthrough. She released her first songs and began to live openly as a queer woman. But she remains largely under the public radar.

Within a few months, she becomes a sensation

Roan experienced her first setback during the Covid pandemic. She was dropped by the label because she wasn't generating enough income. She moves back in with her parents in Missouri, works in a drive-in there - and thinks that's it for music.

But she returns. In 2023, Roan is hired by a new label. She releases her debut album in the fall of the same year. As the support act for the well-known pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, she reaches a larger audience at the beginning of 2024. Her song "Pink Pony Club", released in 2020, goes viral.

International breakthrough succeeds. Within a few months, Chappell Roan became a music sensation. Her performances are extravagant and colorful, her music experimental. She often wears eye-catching make-up and elaborate costumes.

In the song "Pink Pony Club", Roan talks about longing for a place where she can be herself. And the song celebrates what is later found again and again in her music: queer identities.

The title of her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" sounds a bit like an ironic foreshadowing of her career. Because as is the case with pop stars, fame doesn't just bring her applause. In her still young career, she provokes shitstorms several times. In August 2024, she asked her fans in a Tiktok video not to simply talk to her on the street. Reason: "I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior," says Roan.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound - chappell roan

In an interview with Glamour magazine, she explained that fans often tell her traumatic things without being asked. "There's this illusion that people know you and can tell you anything. But I don't want to hear that - I have to process it and still perform as if I hadn't heard it."

These statements divided her fans and sparked a larger discussion on social media: Is being recognized and approached on the street part of celebrity life? Or does Chappell Roan have the right to distance herself from the very people who make her famous in the first place?

A controversial statement is followed by a new hit

The next controversy follows in April 2025, when Roan appears in a podcast. Children are hell, she says. "I don't know a single person my age who is happy and has children." After this statement, fans debate whether Chappell Roan is even allowed to say such things as a childless woman.

And then there's the matter of politics. In the same podcast, Roan says that she can't be expected to have a political opinion. She doesn't have time to educate herself politically. Also, unlike other stars, she is not speaking out in favor of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris during the US elections.

Nevertheless - and perhaps precisely because Chappell Roan is ultimately an artificial figure that can be easily separated from the artist Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - the "Midwest Princess" is successful. Her latest single "The Giver" is also a hit. In it, Roan ventures into the country genre and sings about how well she satisfies women.

Now Chappell Roan is going on tour in Europe. And thus "back to the roots". On August 19, 2025, the pop star will perform at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

More videos from this section