Frankenstein Oscar Isaac embodies the brilliant scientist Victor Frankenstein. Image: © Netflix His goal is to create new life from dead human bodies. Image: © Netflix The monster is played by shooting star Jacob Elordi. Image: © Netflix Elizabeth (Mia Goth) turns the heads of both Victor and the monster. Image: © Netflix

Three-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro proves once again what a visionary filmmaker he is. His "Frankenstein" not only brings the dead to life, but also the magic of cinema. Fairytale-like, terrifying and beautiful.

Gianluca Izzo

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro knows how to tell moving stories in a highly imaginative and enchanting way like no other filmmaker. He won two Oscars for his dark, romantic fantasy drama "The Shape of Water" - for "Best Picture" and "Best Director". And his latest work "Pinocchio" was awarded the Oscar for "Best Animated Film".

Humanity, affection and acceptance play a central role in many of the successful director's films. However, he by no means only focuses on the positive attributes, but also relentlessly shows human abysses - often disturbing and grotesque.

Emotional melodrama with horror elements

This also applies to his latest work. And right from the start: del Toro has already achieved his next stroke of genius with "Frankenstein". The fairytale-like fantasy drama with horror elements is fabulous in many respects - in the narrative style, the complex character design and the visual realization. Fans of real horror classics, on the other hand, won't really get their money's worth. The few scary moments are probably not enough. Del Toro himself sees his work as an emotional film and describes it as a melodrama rather than a horror movie.

"Frankenstein" tells its story from two perspectives - in the first half from that of the creator, and in the second half from that of the monster. Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein - a brilliant and egocentric scientist. His disturbed relationship with his father and a severe childhood loss are partly responsible for his obsessive urge to create new life.

By assembling intact body parts from various dead people and linking them via an artificial nervous system, he achieves the unthinkable: he creates a new being, big and strong, and with the ability to heal itself incredibly quickly. The creature (Jacob Elordi) can also speak, but for the time being it won't say anything other than "Victor". This quickly breaks Victor's patience, as he has not taken the care of a small child into account in his plans. The more human characteristics the creature takes on, the greater Victor's aversion to his creature becomes.

For Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein" is also a very personal movie. Since his childhood, he has been fascinated by the cult figure, which was originally based on the novel by Mary Shelley from 1818. In her book, she poses existential questions and also addresses the longing for affection and acceptance.

Visual masterpiece with an epic effect

del Toro picks up on this beautifully in his film. His monster takes on beautiful human traits, while its creator increasingly loses his humanity and becomes a power-mad maniac.

Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi are captivatingly good in their portrayal of this complicated relationship. With Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, the supporting characters of the Harlander family, who support Victor in his plan, are also superbly cast.

Visually, "Frankenstein" is a masterpiece, no question about it. The entire décor and set are epic, from the buildings to all the machinery used to create the character. And the portrayal of the monster is just as impressive and makes for terrifying moments.

Despite its dark look and mysterious atmosphere, there is always a fairytale-like lightness to the narrative - also thanks to the enthusiasm of its main character. del Toro is an excellent master of this art, which was also unmistakable in his last films. And the way he expresses and questions humanity in his imaginatively staged film is unique in this form.

"Frankenstein" is scheduled to be released in Swiss cinemas from October 23.

