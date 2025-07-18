The woman is said to be Alyssa Stoddard. Screenshot X

The affair between the Astronomer CEO and the HR boss became public at a Coldplay concert in Boston. However, a third person can also be seen on the video. Who is Alyssa Stoddard?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was filmed intimately with HR boss Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert - not his wife.

Colleague Alyssa Stoddard also came under the spotlight as she laughs in the video and was recently promoted.

Criticism rained down on the internet due to possible entanglements and questionable company policy. Show more

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is currently going viral online. The reason: at a Coldplay concert in Boston, he was filmed on the "kiss cam" in a close embrace with a woman - but not his wife. The woman in question is Kristin Cabot, the company's head of HR.

However, it's not just the two of them that are attracting a lot of attention online, but also the third person in the video: The woman who can be seen on the left of the picture, just looking straight ahead and laughing. Her face is turning red.

According to several media outlets, the woman is Alyssa Stoddard. She has been working for Astronomer since January 2025, as "Sr. Director, People" - according to her LinkedIn profile. In the past, she also worked as a manager in the HR department.

According to reports, HR head Kristin Cabot promoted Alyssa Stoddard to Vice President of Human Resources last week, as The Economic Times writes. A corresponding LinkedIn post confirming this promotion has since also surfaced, further fueling the already high level of interest in her recent viral appearance.

"Nothing to be proud of"

She is also being criticized on social media. Under her latest LinkedIn post, one user commented: "So Dunder Mifflin had better workplace relationship policies than you?" Dunder Mifflin is the fictional company where the series "The Office" is set.

Another person writes: "You, Andy and your HR department are just embarrassing." Or: "Covering up for cheaters and laughing about it is nothing to be proud of."

There's no holding back on X either: "Hey Alyssa Stoddard, how did you become 'director' at Astronomer at 32?"

Hey, Alyssa Stoddard….how did you get your role as a 32 year old “Director” at Astronomer? #coldplay #Andybyron pic.twitter.com/clQfnkfcD1 — Trust (@bad_n_bougie) July 18, 2025

"The whole team knew about it," commented another X user: