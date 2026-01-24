The pop singer Costa Cordalis won the first jungle camp season in 2004. RTL

Is being king of the jungle worth it? Have the lives of the previous winners changed fundamentally after their successful participation? At the start of the new season, we take a look at the "careers after".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many jungle kings were able to capitalize on their TV presence after winning, but only a few experienced a lasting career boost.

Some, such as Désirée Nick, Ross Antony and Evelyn Burdecki, built successful reality and presenting careers, while others largely disappeared from the public eye.

More recent winners such as Lucy Diakovska and Lilly Becker are currently benefiting from media attention, but their long-term success remains to be seen. Show more

2004: Costa Cordalis

Won the first season of the jungle camp: singer Costa Cordalis. RTL

Pop singer Costa Cordalis won the very first season in 2004 and deserves double credit for it: after all, the candidates didn't know what to expect in the green hell of Australia back then.

He didn't get a significant boost to his career after the camp, but he didn't need it anyway. Beyond his career as a musician, he mainly made a name for himself as Daniela Katzenberger 's father-in-law. On July 2, 2019, he died at the age of 75 surrounded by his family in Mallorca.

2005: Désirée Nick

Désirée Nick became a sought-after TV star thanks to the jungle camp. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

You can think what you like about Désirée Nick, but you have to give the Berliner credit for one thing: she is ruthlessly honest and is not above anything. She not only proved her "qualities" in the 2004 jungle camp, but also on "Promi Big Brother" in 2015, where she finished in a thankless sixth place. After all, in the following round of the container show, she had the chance to talk about the candidates as co-host.

Overall, Nick can be considered a real winner of the jungle camp and is still doing well as an actress and entertainer. Most recently, the classically trained dancer played the actress Barbara Valentin in the Fassbinder biopic "Enfant Terrible" and launched her own podcast.

2008: Ross Antony

Ross Antony is a multi-talent: he is a presenter, musical performer and pop star. Jakubaszek/ Getty Images

He became famous with the "Popstars" winners Bro'Sis, but the band only enjoyed brief success: when Ross Antony took the crown in 2008, it meant a significant career boost. The likeable singer had shown more stamina than most would have given him credit for.

Even after the jungle camp, the Brit showed what he was made of: with appearances on TV shows, as host of his own pop show, as a musical performer and as an interpreter of German pop songs, the ex-Bro'Sis singer is doing his thing. At the end of 2017, the entertainer married his long-term partner Paul Reeves. The two had previously adopted two children.

2009: Ingrid van Bergen

Ingrid van Bergen died in November 2025 at the age of 94. Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

At the proud age of 77, camp granny Ingrid van Bergen rocked "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" in 2009. After that, the actress was back in business: in addition to appearances in celebrity TV documentaries, Ingrid van Bergen played a role in "Tatort" in 2015 and in "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" in 2017, as well as being a busy narrator of audio books.

Van Bergen, who was one of the best-known German-speaking film actresses in the 1950s and 60s, died in November 2025: the actress was found dead in her home by her best friend at the age of 94.

2011: Peer Kusmagk

Peer Kusmagk and his wife Janni Hönscheid work as influencers. Christian Marquardt/Getty Images

He began his career as a presenter, but before the jungle camp, his name was mainly known to soap fans: ex-"GZSZ" star Peer Kusmagk took the crown in 2011. After that, the Berliner was rarely seen in public.

Until 2016, when he went completely naked for the RTL show "Adam sucht Eva - Promis im Paradies". During the show, he met surfer Janni Hönscheid.

Today, they have three children together and pose as "family bloggers" on Instagram. He is now only rarely seen on television. In 2019, he took part in "Dancing On Ice" and in 2021 he was a guest on "Ich bin ein Star - Die grosse Dschungelshow".

2012: Ingrid Nielsen

Brigitte Nielsen was a sought-after (reality) TV star after her participation. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A real Hollywood star in the camp: in 2012, actress Brigitte Nielsen ended up sitting on the throne. Although she was hardly able to raise her profile with her victory, she did increase her market value as a reality star. Viewers couldn't seem to get enough of the Danish-born actress and voted her back into the camp in "Ich bin ein Star - Lasst mich wieder rein".

She then switched from RTL to RTL II in 2016. There, Nielsen hosted the culinary matchmaking show "Wirt sucht Liebe".

Her last appearance in front of the camera was in 2018 with her ex Sylvester Stallone for "Creed II". In the same year, she became a mother for the fifth time at the age of 54. She last took part in the ProSieben music show "The Masked Singer" in 2025.

2013: Joey Heindle

Joey Heindle last went on tour with the musical "Saturday Night Fever". Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

From fifth place on DSDS to the jungle throne: in 2013, Joey Heindle took the crown as a 19-year-old, making him the youngest jungle king to date. But he didn't keep his fee for long. Ex-managers made demands that ruined the former "DSDS" singer financially. RTL not only provided him with a lawyer, but also gave him various jobs, for example as a weekly columnist on "Punkt 12".

The "RTL" magazine also showed the preparations for his wedding to Justine Dippl. The marriage broke up in 2018 and Heindle has been in a relationship with Ramona Elsener since 2019. In 2022, he took part in the third season of "Masked Singer Switzerland" and won the show. Most recently, he released a new single, "Startbahn im Bauch", and went on tour with the musical show "Saturday Night Fever".

2014: Melanie Müller

Melanie Müller was sentenced to a fine for showing the Hitler salute and drug possession. Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Presenters Daniel Hartwich and Sonja Zietlow offered their congratulations: former "Bachelor" babe Melanie Müller became "Jungle Queen 2014" because she simply had "the biggest balls".

After her participation, the Saxonian, who once shot adult films under the pseudonym Scarlet Young, ran a bratwurst stand on Mallorca and also appeared regularly on the "Ballermann". She has been a mother to little Mia Rose since September 2017, followed by son Matty in 2019.

In recent years, Melanie Müller has mainly made negative headlines: In August 2024, she was sentenced to a fine by the Leipzig district court for showing the Hitler salute and drug possession; the sentence was confirmed in January 2026.

2015: Maren Gilzer

Maren Gilzer ran for mayor in Oberkrämer, Brandenburg, but only received 6.1 percent of the vote. Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

She had worked as an actress ("In aller Freundschaft") and model, and could also be considered a cult TV star: Former "Wheel of Fortune" fairy Maren Gilzer won the jungle camp in 2015. Despite her fame, the win gave her new momentum for new projects. She once explained that she had "done lots of new and pretty crazy things".

Among other things, Gilzer had an unsuccessful YouTube channel, which she eventually found too boring. She now sells her own jewelry collection via her website.

In 2019, Gilzer celebrated a brief appearance on "Luke! Die Greatnightshow", Gilzer celebrated a brief "Wheel of Fortune" revival. In 2022, she ran for mayor in Oberkrämer in the German state of Brandenburg, but only received 6.1 percent of the vote.

2016: Menderes Bağcı

Menderes is not a superstar, but he is a popular reality TV contestant. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

At the time of his jungle camp participation, he had long been considered a cult figure - because he took his constant failure with dignity: "DSDS" permanent contestant Menderes won the RTL jungle show in 2016 with exquisite politeness.

Since then, the trained petrol station attendant has still not become a real superstar, but he has been touring the country as a "DSDS" cult contestant. There have also been occasional TV appearances, such as on the RTL dance show "Dance Dance Dance" with partner Aneta Sablik. In 2020, Menderes hosted the show "DSDS - Das grosse Wiedersehen" and met candidates from 17 years of DSDS. In 2022, he took part in "Promi Big Brother" and came fourth. From February 16, he will be one of the participants in the SAT.1 show "Promis unter Palmen".

2017: Marc Terenzi

Marc Terenzi now works mainly as a pizza chef in his pizzeria on Mallorca. Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

He didn't do it for the fame, nor did he have to. And Marc Terenzi didn't secure his jungle crown in 2017 with muscle or energy, but with wonderfully denglish sayings such as "These are the rules. We must keep them" or "The main thing is that I do jungle because of the money."

"The jungle king did a lot because of the money: in 2019, he toured Germany again with the strip group The Sixx Paxx. He recently caused a stir with a very special project: He founded the band Team 5ünf with former US5 singer Jay Khan in 2021, but was kicked out in 2023 due to "unprofessional behavior". He now works as a pizza chef in his pizzeria on Mallorca.

2018: Jenny Frankhauser

Jenny Frankhauser is a successful influencer. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Just the (half) sister of ...? Before Jenny Frankhauser won the show in 2018, she was mainly known for the TV formats surrounding her half-sister, Daniela Katzenberger.

She has since emancipated herself somewhat: Her career as a singer didn't take off, but with over 750,000 followers on Instagram, Jenny Frankhauser passes as an influencer. In 2020, she took part in "Promi Big Brother", but left the show voluntarily after one week.

In 2022, she became the mother of a son and had cameras follow her during her pregnancy for the TLC series "Jenny & Steffen im Babyglück".

2019: Evelyn Burdecki

A busy woman: Evelyn Burdecki was on the jury for "Das Supertalent", among other shows. TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius

In 2019, the queen was Evelyn Burdecki. Even before her participation in the jungle camp, she appeared in various reality TV formats: in 2017, for example, she was eliminated from the first episode of "Bachelor".

Shortly after her victory in the jungle camp, her participation in the 12th season of "Let's Dance" was announced.

In addition to other TV appearances, she founded her own company "Evelyn's Welt" in spring 2019. The blonde currently has over 800,000 fans on Instagram, no doubt thanks to her participation as a judge on "Das Supertalent".

In 2022, she searchedin vain for the man of her life in the reality documentary "Topf sucht Burdecki - Ein Promi zum Verlieben".

2020: Prince Damien

Prince Damien has been Marc Terenzi's successor in the band Team 5ünf since 2023. Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

The show as a springboard: Prince Damien was crowned king of the jungle in 2020, but according to RTL, he was already supposed to be a superstar. In 2016, the now 35-year-old won "DSDS" and was the first candidate to be crowned king of the jungle for two years, as "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" did not take place again regularly until 2022 due to coronavirus.

His faltering music career did not take off even after winning the jungle camp: a new single called "Easy Breezy" failed to chart. Instead, he toured (reality) television and most recently tried his hand at acting: in 2022 he was part of RTL's "Passion", and since 2023 he has been Marc Terenzi's successor in the band Team 5ünf.

2021: Filip Pavlović

In 2023, Filip Pavlović celebrated his acting debut in a guest role in the RTL daily "Alles was zählt". RTL / Julia Feldhagen

Filip Pavlović presented himself as a fitness trainer on "The Bachelorette" in 2018 and started a fast-paced reality TV career as the third-place winner. He appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise" (2019, RTL), "Die Festspiele der Reality Stars" (2020, SAT.1) and "Like Me - I'm Famous" (2020, RTL) and emerged as the winner of "Ich bin ein Star - Die grosse Dschungelshow". Then the crowning glory in 2022: Jungle King!

Pavlovic's (reality) TV career continued without a break: in 2022, he appeared in the "RTL Luftballon Meisterschaft", the "Ninja Warrior - Promi Special", the "RTL Wasserspiele" and the "TV total Wok-WM". In 2023, he celebrated his acting debut in a guest role in the RTL daily "Alles was zählt". Most recently, he was seen in a guest role in the RTL series "Euphorie".

2023: Djamila Rowe

Jungle queen Djamila Rowe (left) upset presenter Laura Wontorra several times during her appearance on "Grill den Henssler". RTL / Pervin Inan-Serttas

She made headlines in 2002 with a fictitious affair with Swiss ambassador Thomas Borer and made a career as a reality TV star. Her crowning glory followed in 2023: Djamila Rowe, pushed into the RTL jungle camp as a last-minute replacement, won the 16th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". Gigi Birofio came second, Lucas Cordalis "only" came third.

After the win, RTL naturally made sure he was kept on: Jungle queen Djamila Rowe upset presenter Laura Wontorra several times during her appearance on "Grill den Henssler" and made the audience laugh. In 2024, she took part in the Amazon Prime reality show "The 50".

2024: Lucy Diakovska

Lucy Diakovska (left) and the No Angels released a Christmas album in 2025. Edel Music & Entertainment GmbH

She has been known as a likeable singer for almost 2025 years - which was also reflected in her jungle camp result: In January 2024, No Angels star Lucy Diakovska won by a clear margin. While the runner-up, reality star Leyla Lahouar, received around a third of the votes, 64.49% of viewers opted for Lucy in the final vote.

They celebrated their big comeback in 2021. With "It's Christmas", Lucy Diakovska and the No Angels recently released a Christmas album: It features Christmas classics such as "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town", "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Silent Night", as well as three new songs with a festive big band sound.

2025: Lilly Becker

After her victory in 2025, Lilly Becker posed for a well-known men's magazine, among others. RTL

She is the current regent: Lilly Becker won the 18th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in January 2025. Since then, Boris Becker's ex-wife has been the talk of the town: among other things, she was a guest on Stefan Raab's celebrity poker round and also posed for a well-known men's magazine.

