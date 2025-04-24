Günther Jauch has hosted the iconic quiz show for 25 years. "WWM" contestant Ingo Kugenbuch tells Jauch about his mushroom story. RTL

A cozy dinner with self-picked mushrooms turned into a nightmare for a "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" contestant and his wife. Instead of enjoyment, they ended up in an emergency.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant Ingo Kugenbuch ended up in an emergency after eating mushrooms he had picked himself with his wife.

The exact type of mushroom is unknown, but both suffered health consequences, while the children were spared.

Despite the incident, Ingo is optimistic about the future and only wants to eat bought mushrooms in future. Show more

A trip into the countryside to pick fresh mushrooms led to an unexpected hospital stay for Ingo Kugenbuch and his wife. The contestant on the popular quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" reported the incident, which could have proved life-threatening.

Ingo and his wife had been looking forward to a home-cooked mushroom dish, unaware that they would be spending the night in the emergency room. "We were taken to hospital with blue lights," Ingo told us during the show's 3 million week, reports "rtl.de".

Exact type of mushroom unknown

Presenter Günther Jauch asked whether the couple had any experience picking mushrooms. Ingo admitted that they had relied on the advice of a supposedly knowledgeable person, who was wrong.

The exact nature of the mushrooms the couple brought to the intensive care unit remains unknown. Fortunately, their children were spared as they had not eaten any of the mushrooms. Ingo emphasized that it was not the highly poisonous button mushrooms. Nevertheless, he and his wife suffered from the consequences, such as poor liver values, which may also have been influenced by the consumption of red wine.

Despite the shock, Ingo looks back with a smile and assures us that he will only buy mushrooms from the supermarket in future. The incident has taught him a valuable lesson.

Now Ingo hopes to reach the final of the €3 million week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" without any further incidents. The next show will show whether he succeeds.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department