Principal Christian Nagel wants to get a Günther Jauch tattoo soon. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

On Tuesday, "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Günther Jauch was amazed: contestant Christian Nagel revealed a curious idea to him. The principal wants to get a Jauch tattoo soon.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, contestant Christian Nagel surprised host Günther Jauch on the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with a curious idea.

First, Nagel presented his various shark tattoos on his arm. Another shark is also to adorn the principal's chest.

The principal then revealed that he was currently planning a Günther Jauch tattoo. Show more

In the second round of the current 3 million week of the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", candidate Christian Nagel first shared his fear of sharks.

The principal then spoke to Günther Jauch on Tuesday evening about his plans for the future. This threw the presenter off his stride - more on that later.

First, Nagel presented his various shark tattoos on his arms on the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" guessing chair. Another shark image would also embellish his chest.

He hoped the tattoo would help him overcome his fear

He has had a panic fear of predatory fish since childhood, according to the candidate, after seeing the movie "Jaws" in the cinema.

He continued: "It manifested itself at an early age. It followed me to the toilet. It haunted me in the swimming pool. It was almost impossible for me to jump in."

By getting a tattoo on his body, Christian Nagel hoped to overcome his fear. "Unfortunately, that didn't work." In the episode, the contestant revealed that the shark tattoos might not be the only art on his body.

Jauch asks Nagel: "Are you insane?"

During the course of the TV show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", Nagel revealed that in addition to a trip to Las Vegas, an excursion to the sunken Titanic and the Poker World Championships, he is planning another tattoo - a Günther Jauch tattoo.

"An autograph tattoo of me? Are you out of your mind?", he was amazed when he heard about his candidate's plans.

He continued: "At some point, nobody will know the show anymore. I'm dead. Then you'll have the tattoo somewhere. Then someone asks about it, then someone looks on YouTube and says: It wasn't funny either."

Jauch therefore clearly advised Nagel to reconsider his idea very carefully.

It remains to be seen whether he will put his plan into practice. Candidate Nagel left the show with 16,000 euros for the time being - but he wants to try again in the final edition next Friday.

