In 1962, Bernese actress Ursula Andress, for many film fans usually just "Ursi National", played alongside Sean Connery in the film "James Bond hunts Dr. No". Picture: imago images/United Archives

A total of seven actors have played the secret agent invented by British writer Ian Fleming in 26 films: but who has been the best James Bond so far? A subjective ranking.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fans all over the world are currently wondering who will take over the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig's departure?

Well then, let's use the remaining time for a look back: Seven actors have embodied 007, the British secret agent invented by Ian Fleming, in 26 films to date.

But who was the best of them all? Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, David Niven, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig after all? Show more

Before we start with the actual ranking, a few words about the two actors who are out of contention for most James Bond fans:

David Niven and George Lazenby.

David Niven does not appear in most lists of Bond actors, but he should be mentioned here for the sake of completeness.

He played 007 in "Casino Royale" (1967), which was based on the novel of the same name by Ian Fleming, but for which the Bond producers were not responsible. And the over-the-top comedy doesn't really take the original seriously either.

It is also somewhat difficult to compare George Lazenby with the other James Bond actors: after all, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (1969) was the actor's only Bond appearance, albeit an action-packed one.

And the Australian did not and could not really identify with the British secret agent:

Lazenby declared shortly after the end of filming that he no longer considered the character to be in keeping with the times, grew a full beard and refused to do any publicity for the movie in the 007 look.

5th place: Timothy Dalton

His tenure was short: Timothy Dalton was only allowed to play the British secret agent twice, making his debut in "James Bond 007 - The Touch of Death" (1987).

He comes last in our ranking - but the fact that his Bond remained comparatively one-dimensional was perhaps also due to the zeitgeist. After all, both "The Breath of Death" and "License to Kill" (1989, pictured) are rather coolly staged action thrillers.

Timothy Dalton (center) was only allowed to play the British secret agent twice. The picture shows him in the film "James Bond 007 - The Touch of Death" (1987). Picture. IMAGO/Capital Pictures

Timothey Dalton's second mission was particularly noteworthy in this respect: Bond goes on a vendetta on his own initiative, loses his license to kill and falls out with his superior M.

Would Dalton have given the character a little more depth in a third movie?

4th place: Daniel Craig

The beginning was extremely promising: "Casino Royale" with Daniel Craig as Pierce Brosnan's successor worked as a credible character study and as a revival of a dusty film myth in 2006.

A worthy boss for the world's best spy: Daniel Craig and Judi Dench as James Bond and "M" in "Skyfall" (2012). Image: imago images/Mary Evans

The five films featuring the last 007 actor to date told the story of super agent James Bond becoming human. But is that what we want? A Bond who shows more emotions than ever before?

After 'No Time to Die' (2021), it was easy to argue about whether Daniel Craig's interpretation of the character was successful. Because even if his films were inspiring (exception: "Quantum of Solace") and his 007 was more human than ever before, you couldn't really take his Bond to your heart.

3rd place: Pierce Brosnan

Admittedly: None of the four Bond films with Pierce Brosnan is a real masterpiece.

However - as in the case of "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) - this was more due to weak scripts than to the Irish actor's acting skills. After all, Brosnan was able to lend his James Bond all of these qualities: power, charm and humor.

None of the four James Bond films with Pierce Brosnan is a real masterpiece, but this was mainly due to the weak scripts. Picture: zVg

The fact that Brosnan's Bond, for all his superiority and coolness, can also become weak was shown in "The World Is Not Enough" (1999), in which the secret agent fell for the oil multinational heiress Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), who, however, played a double game with him.

2nd place: Sean Connery

He was the first James Bond actor and set the standard for all his successors:

Sean Connery established the British secret agent as a powerful action hero and, above all, an irresistible heartthrob. However, the Scotsman was not Bond creator Ian Fleming's first choice.

He was the first James Bond actor and set the standard for all his successors: Sean Connery Image: zVg

Ian Fleming was of the opinion that Sean Connery, who was virtually unknown at the time and came from a humble background, lacked the elegance and finesse to portray James Bond.

However, the actor, who received lessons in upper-class lifestyle from the first Bond director Terence Young, was quickly able to dispel these doubts.

Sean Connery died in 2020 at the age of 90.

1st place: Roger Moore

James Bond in space? Many critics consider "Moonraker" (1979) to be one of the worst 007 films. Yet this most uninhibited of all Bond adventures in every respect proves one thing above all - Roger Moore's acting class.

Like a British gentleman, he takes the obvious script nonsense with the necessary humor and turns the film into an over-the-top but extremely amusing action spectacle.

Roger Moore played Agent 007 in the James Bond films "The Man with the Golden Gun" (1974), "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977), "Moonraker" (1979), "On a Deadly Mission" (1981), "Octopussy" (1983) and "In the Face of Death" (1985). Picture: imago/ZUMA Press

In terms of charm, class, coolness and humor, Roger Moore set standards as James Bond that remain unmatched to this day. He is the 007 actor for whom (almost) every use of violence is seen.

He stands above things, even the greatest dangers cause him nothing more than a raised eyebrow. For us: the best Bond of all time.

Roger Moore died in 2017 at the age of 89 as a result of cancer.

More videos from the department