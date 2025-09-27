Alyssa Milano in 2019 at a Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills, California. Bild: KEYSTONE

Actress Alyssa Milano, of "Charmed" fame, has decided to have her breast implants removed to get back to her true self. She shares her thoughts on self-acceptance and the importance of authenticity.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The actress Alyssa Milano, known from "Charmed", has decided to have her breast implants removed.

Milano has realized that she is "loved, feminine, attractive and successful" even without breast augmentation.

She informed her followers about how the procedure went. Show more

Alyssa Milano has undergone surgery to get back to her true self. The 52-year-old actress, known from the series "Charmed", shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown and cap on Instagram on September 24. In the caption, she explained that she had undergone breast implant removal.

"I'm letting go of the body that has been sexualized and abused that I thought was necessary to be attractive, loved, successful and happy. By doing this, I hope to free my daughter Bella from these unhealthy demands," she wrote.

Milano has realized that she is "loved, feminine, attractive and successful" even without a breast augmentation. "There is so much joy in this knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never really me," she continued. "Today I am my authentic self. Today I am free."

The "Elsbeth" actress clarified that removal was the best decision for her, but that she supports people who opt for cosmetic surgery.

Milano's advice: "Find your own terms"

"Many women find freedom and beauty in opting for implants. What is a false narrative for me may be just the right thing for them, and I'm glad we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms," Milano wrote.

She updated her followers on how the procedure went, sharing that she is "cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made for me."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned patients in recent years about the potential risks of breast implants, including capsular contracture - scar tissue that compresses an implant - possible rupture of the implant, cancer of the immune system and breast implant disease,USA Today reports.

How other US stars deal with their breast implants

Although celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Meghan Trainor have promoted implants, with the latter emphasizing how the procedure improved her body image, others have spoken openly about the removal due to various mental and physical effects.

Kylie Jenner - seen here attending a basketball match in New York on May 12 - says the implants have not harmed her. KEYSTONE

In 2024, singer SZA said she removed her implants because an increase in excess tissue in her breasts began after augmentation. Denise Richards said she had to "redo" the procedure after her implants ruptured during extreme stunts on the Fox show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test".

Grammy winner SZA has not had a good experience with her implants. KEYSTONE

Race car driver Danica Patrick revealed in 2022 that she struggled for years with unexplained health issues such as hair loss, weight gain and fatigue due to breast implant disease. "It's an indicator that my body has rejected it over the years," she said on The HypochondriActor podcast.