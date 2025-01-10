SRF has canceled the podcast "Zivadiliring" with Yvonne Eisenring, Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji due to advertising restrictions. SRF

The discontinuation of the podcast "Zivadiliring" due to advertising deals is causing discussion. At the same time, other SRF employees such as Tina Weirather and Rainer Maria Salzgeber are still allowed to advertise.

SRF is discontinuing the popular podcast "Zivadiliring" because advertising contracts for the presenters are seen as a threat to their independence.

Critics accuse SRF of double standards, as people such as Tina Weirather and Rainer Maria Salzgeber are still on air despite advertising appearances.

SRF's decision to cancel the popular podcast "Zivadiliring" came as a surprise to many. The presenters Maja Zivadinovic, Gülsha Adilji and Yvonne Eisenring are at the center of the controversy, as their advertising contracts with Swisscom - which also owns blue News - and Ovomaltine are cited as the reason for the end of the podcast.

SRF emphasizes that the independence and credibility of the broadcaster is endangered by such commitments. At the same time, Tina Weirather, who works as an SRF ski expert and presenter of the podcast "Am Pistenrand",is also advertising.

Her Instagram post for nutritional supplements is clearly marked as a paid partnership. SRF explains that Weirather works in an expert role and is therefore not subject to the same advertising restrictions as external program employees.

Is SRF applying double standards?

Rainer Maria Salzgeber, a well-known face of SRF, can also be seen in an Instagram video that looks very much like an advertisement. In the clip, he presents a new beach volleyball duo in front of a large "Emmi Caffè Latte" poster. SRF defends this appearance as a one-off event presentation and not an advertising appearance, as Salzgeber is not acting as a brand ambassador.

The different regulations raise questions as to whether SRF is applying double standards, writes "Blick". While the "Zivadiliring" presenters lose their broadcasting slot, Weirather and Salzgeber are spared any consequences. The presenters concerned refer to SRF for further explanations.

This controversy shows the challenges that media houses face when it comes to balancing commercial interests and editorial independence. SRF is faced with the task of creating clear and uniform guidelines to avoid such conflicts in the future.

