What do you do if you're suddenly confronted by an alien? In "Alien: Earth", this scenario becomes a threat to all of humanity. blue News spoke to the actors about their fears.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Alien: Earth" is a dark prequel to the "Alien" franchise that deals with themes such as artificial intelligence, humanity and corporate power in the year 2120.

Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther talk about the fear of death in an interview with blue News.

The series "Alien: Earth" is currently running on Disney+. Show more

Over 40 years after Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic "Alien", Disney+ is venturing into a new chapter of the legendary franchise - as a dark prequel set around two years before the events of the first film.

"Alien: Earth" by "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley impresses in the first episodes not only with magnificent space images, but also with exciting questions about humanity, artificial intelligence and the power of corporations.

In the year 2120, five powerful corporations rule the world. One of them collects alien species on the spaceship USCSS Maginot. But "Alien" fans know: The terrifying creatures don't stay in their containers for long.

When a mysterious spaceship crashes on Earth, a special team is sent out to get to the bottom of the matter - but their discovery becomes a threat to the entire human race.

Actors and their own fears

Sydney Chandler plays Wendy - an artificial body with the soul of a terminally ill child. At her side: Alex Lawther, who struggles to survive in this bleak future.

In an interview with blue News, they talk about their very personal fears and reveal how they would react if they actually encountered an alien.

The series has been running on Disney+ since August 13, 2025 (in the blue SuperMax package).

More from the department