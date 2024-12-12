According to the German media, Sharlely "Lilly" Becker will lead the pack of jungle stars in January 2025. Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

January 24 is the day: RTL invites stars and starlets to the jungle camp. Sharlely "Lilly" Becker will be there this time. It is said that she will receive a fee of at least 300,000 euros for eating worms.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 24, it's that time again: German TV channel RTL invites you to the 18th season of Jungle Camp.

This time, Sharlely "Lilly" Becker, the ex-wife of tennis legend Boris Becker, will be taking part.

According to "Bild", the 48-year-old will receive a fee of 300,000 euros for her appearance. Show more

For weeks, the German media has been puzzling over which more or less prominent contemporaries will be entering the RTL jungle camp next January.

The cheerful guesswork is constantly being reignited by the German TV channel itself.

And insiders keep claiming that the jungle camp candidates who promise the best stories, swallow the most worms and are also very well known can expect a particularly high fee.

Lilly Becker to talk about marriage to Boris Becker

According to information from "Bild", Sharlely "Lilly" Becker is to lead the round of jungle stars this time.

The reason why the ex-wife of former tennis star Boris Becker can expect a particularly high fee:

The makers of the 18th jungle camp are hoping that the 48-year-old will share an anecdote or two about her almost ten-year marriage to the tennis legend.

According to research by "Bild", Sharlely "Lilly" Becker will be paid at least 300,000 euros for this.

Jan Köppen and Sonja Zietlow will also be hosting the 2025 edition of the jungle camp. Picture: RTL / Pascal Bünning

According to the German newspaper, pop singer Anna-Carina Woitschack can also expect a high fee.

However, the TV producers expect the 32-year-old to tell a few stories in camp about her break-up with her husband Stefan Mross.

With these pre-announced confessions, Woitschack is said to have managed to increase her fee to 220,000 euros.

No dirty laundry from Jürgen Hingsen

Decathlon legend Jürgen Hingsen will probably not be doing any dirty laundry in public in the jungle camp. The 66-year-old has been happily married for years - and he doesn't seem to be an entertainer either.

But his story as a tragic hero during the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, where he caused three false starts in the 100 meters and was subsequently disqualified, should nevertheless provide a nice boost to his bank account.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", the two-meter man is also set to become something of a new camp dad, earning around 200,000 euros.

