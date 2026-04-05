Sold-out mega-shows and hits on the conveyor belt: K-pop can no longer be ignored. Watch the video to find out three reasons why it's worth taking a closer look.

Vania Spescha

Millions of fans worldwide, sold-out shows and hits on the conveyor belt: K-pop has long been a global phenomenon. BTS in particular are constantly setting new standards.

With over 650,000 units sold in the first week, BTS went straight to number one on the Billboard 200 in 2020, making it one of the most successful K-pop debuts in the history of the charts. Their commercial success is also enormous: the band's annual turnover is estimated at around one billion dollars.

Now BTS are celebrating a major comeback with their new world tour: after a break of almost four years, they are back on stage together for the first time. The seven members completed their 18 months of compulsory military service in stages due to their age.

Watch the video to find out three reasons why bands like BTS, Blackpink and ITZY are so successful - and why it's worth taking a closer look, even for skeptics.

Experience K-Pop live at the movies

Their success is not just in the charts, but above all on stage: BTS fill stadiums around the world and thrill millions of fans live.

The show takes center stage: a spectacular 360-degree stage, precise choreography and a production that is more reminiscent of an overall visual experience than a classic concert.

You can experience two of these concerts in the cinema: on April 11 from Goyang (South Korea) and on April 18 from Tokyo (Japan). Both shows will be broadcast live on the big screen, also at blue Cinema.