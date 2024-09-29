Fashion trend: Capes Fashion house Chloé has internalized the trend: the current autumn/winter collection includes many capes and coats with cape elements. The label combines them with boho-chic dresses. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red At the Chanel haute couture show, the cape looks exuded a royal charm. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red The dark version of the superheroine look also creates a wow moment. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Seen at Carolina Herrera: gray wool cape with golden buttons. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage Fashion trend: Capes Fashion house Chloé has internalized the trend: the current autumn/winter collection includes many capes and coats with cape elements. The label combines them with boho-chic dresses. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red At the Chanel haute couture show, the cape looks exuded a royal charm. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red The dark version of the superheroine look also creates a wow moment. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Seen at Carolina Herrera: gray wool cape with golden buttons. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage

Once worn by queens and princes, they are making a comeback in fall 2024: capes are the perfect transitional jacket. Find out how to combine them correctly here.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Capes are all the rage in fall.

The jackets with the wide arm slits are suitable for everyday wear, especially in the shortened version.

They create a layered look that reveals the clothes underneath.

The trend was seen on the Fashion Week catwalk at Chloé, Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Jil Sander. Show more

Whether at Chloé, Jil Sander, Chanel or Erdem - the world's major fashion labels showed at Fashion Week a few months ago where the trend is heading in the fall and winter months. Namely in the direction of sleeveless, fluttering, cascading.

They let their models float down the catwalk in capes. Billowing fabric, somehow reminiscent of wings. Or superheroines. Or aristocrats from an earlier era, when wealth was still conveyed with lots of velvet and pomp.

Today, capes make fashionistas feel good: with the superheroine look, they can master anything, cope with everyday life and feel invincible. At the same time, the transitional jacket trend wraps around you like a blanket and keeps you warm as a protective coat on cooler days.

Sydney Sweeney demonstrates the cape look

Sydney Sweeney (27) shows just how chic a cape can look. The US actress - the outfit was put together by her stylist Molly Dickson - shows off the trendy boho style by Chloé.

The fabrics of her look blend together: the beige cape seems to flow naturally into the romantic flouncy dress. With its cropped cut, the fluttering cape allows a glimpse of what's underneath and reveals the ruffled dress.

Playful boho look vs. voluminous quilt

Chloé focuses on capes in the fall/winter 2024/25 collection. This, as you might imagine, takes the form of jackets with wide arm slits or fluttering additions on trench coats. Sometimes made of smooth leather, sometimes shiny.

Other designers have interpreted the fall trend differently. While capes were made of wool at some fashion shows, Jil Sander ventured into a quilted, voluminous version. A completely monochrome look in blue.

While Chloé focuses on delicate femininity and romantic elements, Jil Sander's look is somehow more daring and casual. But as with many trends, you may be asking yourself the same question here: Is the superheroine look suitable for everyday wear or just a pretty show?

Depending on the model and combination, the transitional jacket can definitely be worn for a shopping trip, to the office or to meet up with friends. Because the cape is a statement and eye-catcher in itself, opt for basic pieces and simple accessories for the rest of the look so that the outfit doesn't look too overloaded.

Basic pieces and simple accessories go best with the cape

Jeans can be styled just as well with a cape as tight-fitting pants - as it already flutters at the top, a slim fit is recommended at the bottom. Flat shoes or ankle boots complete the look, while accessories such as a simple bag and delicate jewelry round off the outfit.

Fashion trend: capes are trendy transitional jackets for fall Short cape in black from COS for 200 francs. Image: cos.com Short trench coat-style cape also from COS for 165 francs. Image: cos.com Short cape in soft nappa leather from Chloé for around 6,200 francs. Image: chloe.com GG cape made of wool by Gucci for 2,500 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Cape "Onljulia" by Only for 70 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Buttoned cape-style jacket from Mango for around 90 francs. Image: mango.com "Halleigh" cape coat by Mackintosh for 850 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com

As Chloé shows, it can also be more. The large gold chain looks just as good with a cape, attracts attention and makes a real statement.

Short-cut versions made of leather, cotton or in the form of a shortened trench coat are best for everyday wear. Even if Chanel's superheroine moment on the catwalk was badass, flowing, floor-length styles are probably less suitable for an everyday look. But either way, we channel our inner superpowers.

