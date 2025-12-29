  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Debate about the Swiss army Why Christa Rigozzi is against compulsory military service for women

Bruno Bötschi

29.12.2025

Christa Rigozzi plays a female general in the movie "Frontaliers Sabotage". She is supposed to help save Swiss chocolate. blue News spoke to the 42-year-old about her relationship with the army.

29.12.2025, 04:30

In 2006, almost 20 years ago, Christa Rigozzi was crowned Miss Switzerland. Since then, the Ticino native has regularly appeared in front of the camera.

Now the 42-year-old has landed a role in a movie for the first time.

In "Frontaliers Sabotage", which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from 1 January 2026, Rigozzi plays a general who is tasked with saving the incomparable taste of Swiss chocolate.

Swiss authorities send secret task force to Italy

In director Alberto Meroni 's film, the Swiss secret service finds evidence of a devious sabotage plan:

A mafioso wants to change the taste of Swiss chocolate. As a result, the authorities send a secret task force to Italy.

Bötschi asks Yvonne Eisenring.

Bötschi asks Yvonne Eisenring"It annoys me that many Swiss people want to avoid attracting attention at all costs"

The blue News editorial team spoke to Christa Rigozzi about her relationship with the Swiss army in general and a possible compulsory military service for women in particular.

There are several men in Rigozzi's family who have made a career in the military. One of her cousins even made it to brigadier general.

In the video above, she explains why she would still have trouble if women in Switzerland were also required to do military service in the future.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Bötschi asks Christa RigozziChrista Rigozzi: "I couldn't go shopping anymore"

A couple for 25 years. How Christa Rigozzi managed to keep her wedding a secret

A couple for 25 yearsHow Christa Rigozzi managed to keep her wedding a secret

Christa Rigozzi.

Christa Rigozzi"I show my children when the opportunity arises"