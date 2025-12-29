Christa Rigozzi plays a female general in the movie "Frontaliers Sabotage". She is supposed to help save Swiss chocolate. blue News spoke to the 42-year-old about her relationship with the army.

Bruno Bötschi

In 2006, almost 20 years ago, Christa Rigozzi was crowned Miss Switzerland. Since then, the Ticino native has regularly appeared in front of the camera.

Now the 42-year-old has landed a role in a movie for the first time.

In "Frontaliers Sabotage", which can be seen in Swiss cinemas from 1 January 2026, Rigozzi plays a general who is tasked with saving the incomparable taste of Swiss chocolate.

Swiss authorities send secret task force to Italy

In director Alberto Meroni 's film, the Swiss secret service finds evidence of a devious sabotage plan:

A mafioso wants to change the taste of Swiss chocolate. As a result, the authorities send a secret task force to Italy.

The blue News editorial team spoke to Christa Rigozzi about her relationship with the Swiss army in general and a possible compulsory military service for women in particular.

There are several men in Rigozzi's family who have made a career in the military. One of her cousins even made it to brigadier general.

In the video above, she explains why she would still have trouble if women in Switzerland were also required to do military service in the future.

