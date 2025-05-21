Actor and comedian Mike Müller is back on tour with Circus Knie this summer - this time with dog Pesche. Picture: Keystone

Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo are on tour with Circus Knie for the third time as star guests. The applause for the duo is more lukewarm than usual. Is it because their acts are sometimes political?

The comedy duo performed four sketches in the "Knie" evening program. It was noticeable that the applause after the first number was lower than usual.

"Knie" fans think they know why: Müller/Giacobbo make political jokes in the circus ring.

Until now, the rule at Circus Knie has been to avoid the topics of religion and politics. Show more

They are back in the circus ring at Circus Knie: Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo are making their comeback as a comedy duo. And the Tages-Anzeiger seriously wonders whether the duo are still funny? Answer: Of course.

Müller has been making jokes in the circus ring since the start of the season in Rapperswil-Jona SG in March, and Giacobbo has now joined him for Zurich. The duo will also be performing together in the evening shows in Bern and Lucerne.

A historic moment? Absolutely. Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo are touring with the Swiss National Circus as star guests for the third time. Only Ursus & Nadeschkin have managed this before them.

Religion and politics have never been an issue in the "Knie" before

Müller/Giacobbo present four sketches in the "Knie" evening program. It is a nostalgia program, as the "Tages-Anzeiger" correctly writes: "Quite charming, but absolutely free of surprises."

At the premiere in Zurich, the applause after the first number is much smaller than usual. During the interval, this is naturally a topic of discussion among the die-hard "Knie" fans.

Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo are appearing at Circus Knie for the third time this year, having previously performed at the Swiss National Circus in 2006 and 2019 (pictured). Image: Keystone

The "problem" is quickly identified: the political jokes in general and the sideswipe at the Zurich city government and the joke about Donald Trump in particular.

Until now, politics had no place in the "Knie". "We are 200 people from 20 different nations and live closely together all the time, so religion and politics can't be an issue," said Ivan Knie last March in the "Tagesgespräch" show on SRF1 radio. Incidentally, his grandfather Fredy Knie Jun. had always held the same view.

When asked by blue News why this principle apparently no longer applies this season, the Circus Knie media team explained:

"The Knie family has always adhered to the tradition of refraining from addressing religion and politics in its own program segments. This restraint also applies to employees and is part of a conscious effort to appeal to as broad an audience as possible, regardless of ideology or political views."

"Pointed debate is a central stylistic device"

But why was an exception made for the comedy duo Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo?

"As independent artists and renowned satirists, they work in a format that draws heavily on current affairs. In their roles, the pointed examination of social or political developments is a central stylistic device. This form of artistic freedom is part of their performance and is clearly different from the rest of the Circus Knie program in terms of content."

"We are 200 people from 20 different nations in 'Knie' and we live closely together all the time, so religion and politics can be a topic": Ivan Knie. Image: Keystone

According to the "Knie" media team, Mike Müller and Viktor Giacobbo are constantly adapting their acts in the evening program to keep them up to date. This is why their gags also vary.

And further: "Within this framework, Giacobbo/Müller have the freedom to create their own signature contribution - while remaining true to the genre of satire, which by definition also reflects political and social issues."

Viktor Giacobbo and Mike Müller can be seen as a duo in the evening performances of Circus Knie in Zurich (until June 9), in Bern (July 31 to August 17) and in Lucerne (December 11 to January 4, 2025). More information: www.knie.ch

