In Bern and Zurich, music is playing at the main station. There's more to it than just entertainment. Our video report shows the psychological considerations behind the sound system - and why they are completely different in Bern and Zurich.

Bruno Bötschi

Wednesday morning, shortly after 7 a.m., Zurich main station: soft ambient music accompanies commuters to the trains - and makes them happy. At least those who answer the blue News journalist 's questions.

Music triggers positive emotions. Studies have proven this. And sound in the background means that people make less noise themselves.

"The music in the ShopVille shopping arcade is intended to improve the quality of the experience," says SBB media spokesperson Moritz Weisskopf. "There are many people at the station who not only get on and off, but also shop here - the music contributes to their sense of well-being."

SBB uses music to give travelers in Bern a boost

And why is classical music played in the entrance area of Bern station? The aim is to optimize the flow of people. Ambient music has proven its worth in the morning, while classical music is best for pedestrian traffic in the afternoon.

However, it is not about driving away a certain group of people, SBB emphasized when the musical sprinkling started in Bern in summer 2024.

Why is music played in Bern and Zurich and not in Basel? Who selects the music and according to what criteria? And why has Helene Fischer never been played before?

Our video report shows what's going on with the music in train stations.

More videos from the department