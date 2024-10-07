At the age of 19, Reena Krishnaraja won the SRF Best Talent Comedy Award. In the talk show "On the Rocks", she talks about how she got into stand-up comedy through her A-level thesis - and how lonely life as a comedian can sometimes be.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reena Krishnaraja won the SRF Best Talent Comedy Award 2022 and is currently on her first solo tour.

In the talk show "On the Rocks", the Ausserrhoden native explains why her poor math grades led her to stand-up comedy.

"I wish I had prepared myself better", says Krishnaraja today about her acceptance speech at the Swiss Comedy Award. Show more

"I got a lot of attention after my win," says comedian Reena Krishnaraja in the show "On the Rocks". At the age of 19, the Ausserrhoden native won the SRF Best Talent Comedy Award 2022.

Immediately after her win, her father approached comedian Charles Nguela for a photo. Puzzled, she asked her father why he didn't want to take a picture with her first. He replied: "After all, he won two stones."

Asked by presenter Frank Richter about her acceptance speech, the 21-year-old said with a laugh: "I wish I had prepared myself better."

She came to stand-up comedy by chance: Krishnaraja wanted to make up for her poor performance in mathematics with a special A-level thesis. For this thesis, she interviewed various Swiss comedians.

Because she was not familiar with this scene, she typed "stand-up comedian Switzerland" into Google and wrote to and interviewed the first five names.

Fabio Landert, for example, told her that it was often lonely as a comedian. At first she couldn't understand this, as he performs in front of an audience at his shows. Especially before and after the show, you can feel lonely, and she now understands that.

In the lecture hall during the day, on stage in the evening

Often the adrenaline is gone too quickly after a performance: "Sometimes you fall into a bit of a hole," says the 21-year-old. She then thinks about whether it was really funny or whether people laughed out of pity.

Krishnaraja now studies social sciences in Bern during the day - and in the evenings she performs on stages all over German-speaking Switzerland.

You can find the full interview with Reena Krishnaraja here - or on blue Zoom: