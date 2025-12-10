In the middle of the Australian summer, the Great Barrier Reef suddenly seems enchanted. During mass spawning, corals release eggs and sperm at the same time: a white swirl of new life that shows how the reef is fighting for survival.

Christian Thumshirn

Once a year, a natural spectacle takes place on the Great Barrier Reef that leaves even experienced divers speechless: suddenly the water changes - the visibility becomes milky and suddenly there is movement everywhere.

What looks like a delicate veil in the sea is actually a precisely timed moment in the life of the reef:coral spawning.

The night when new life begins

In our video, we take you into this special night. We show you how the "winter magic" occurs underwater - and why this event is far more than just a pretty spectacle.

If you take a closer look, you'll see that this is where the reef's future will be shaped by new life.

