Natural phenomenon in the Great Barrier Reef Why coral spawning is central to an intact reef

Christian Thumshirn

10.12.2025

In the middle of the Australian summer, the Great Barrier Reef suddenly seems enchanted. During mass spawning, corals release eggs and sperm at the same time: a white swirl of new life that shows how the reef is fighting for survival.

10.12.2025, 15:56

Once a year, a natural spectacle takes place on the Great Barrier Reef that leaves even experienced divers speechless: suddenly the water changes - the visibility becomes milky and suddenly there is movement everywhere.

What looks like a delicate veil in the sea is actually a precisely timed moment in the life of the reef:coral spawning.

The night when new life begins

In our video, we take you into this special night. We show you how the "winter magic" occurs underwater - and why this event is far more than just a pretty spectacle.

If you take a closer look, you'll see that this is where the reef's future will be shaped by new life.

