Hazel Brugger often shares her experiences of and with her children on stage and in podcasts. But where are the limits of taste?And how often should celebrity parents talk about their children?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since comedian Hazel Brugger became a mother, she has regularly spoken about her two daughters on stage and in podcasts.

Not all comedy fans find the spilling of family secrets funny.

"For some time now, the most evil Swiss woman has mutated into the blandest Swiss woman", wrote the WOZ recently.

Some people are already asking themselves: doesn't Hazel Brugger know any other topics that she could satirize than herself and her children? Show more

"We wait at the baggage carousel at the airport while our daughter talks to an older woman. At some point, the woman asks: 'Where are you from? Daughter: 'We were in Stockholm. Woman: 'What were you doing there? Daughter: 'My mother Hazel Brugger had a gig and afterwards we went to see Björn from Abba."

Thomas Spitzer recently told this family story at the "Kaufleuten" in Zurich while recording a live episode of the podcast "Hazel Thomas Hörerlebnis" with his wife Hazel Brugger and cabaret artist and actor Josef Hader in front of an audience.

Admit it, you smiled a little at the baggage carousel daughter Abba story. No? Really not?

Did you already know the story? Or do you find the insight into the life of the Brugger-Spitzer family, apart from not being particularly original, clumsy, boring and perhaps even offensive?

I'm a fan of Hazel Brugger

Ever since comedian Hazel Brugger became a mother, she has regularly spoken about her two daughters on stage and in her podcasts.

The Brugger and Spitzer couple often share all the funny and crazy things that have happened (with) their offspring - or how they have more or less annoyed her or her husband.

I'm a fan of Hazel Brugger and think a lot of her. But since the 31-year-old has been constantly sharing stories about her children in podcasts, Instagram videos and on stage, I've started to have my doubts.

Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer regularly share all the funny and crazy things that have happened (with) their offspring in podcasts and on stage. Picture: Getty Images

No, not Brugger's humor in general, but what I should think of the fact that the currently most successful Swiss comedian publicly shares family insider stories.

Momoll, some anecdotes are quite funny. But I do find the constant spilling of the beans on stage and in podcasts embarrassing. I certainly wouldn't have wanted my parents to constantly recount reminiscences of my childhood in public.

Of course I can push the boundaries of humor in private, be spontaneous and have fun. But how far a person wants to go and what doesn't work depends on the composition of the group and mutual trust.

A comedian as a snobbish upper-class bully?

Have you ever thought about what exactly Thomas Spitzer is trying to tell the audience at the "Kaufleuten" with his daughter story from the baggage carousel?

That famous parents can make anything possible for their children? Is this a comedian playing the snobbish upper-class bully? Or is this a celebrity couple celebrating their own lifestyle on stage? And then laugh the loudest about it in the auditorium. There would be nothing wrong with that if it wasn't at the expense of the children, who are still small and therefore unable to express themselves.

When it comes to public humor, I like to stick to the German writer Kurt Tucholsky: satire can do anything. But very importantly, satire should primarily be aimed at the top ten thousand - and not at the expense of your own children.

Two years ago, Hazel Brugger said in an interview with "Watson":"My daughter and I have a gag where I play panpipe music and then pretend to play the panpipe on her toes."

He continues: "I could do this all day, but there always comes a point when my daughter doesn't feel like it anymore. I would never have thought before that I could have so much fun with something so simple."

That's exactly the point: When will the Brugger-Spitzer couple stop telling stories about their daughters on stage? Perhaps when the children are teased at school for the first time?

The public presentation of one's own offspring

There are hardly any studies on the experiences that children of famous parents go through - partly because it is not easy to gain access to the children.

Six years ago, German presenter Toyah Diebel launched the #DeinKindAuchNicht campaign to remind parents - not just famous ones, but influencers in particular - to take a responsible approach to the public presentation (some also say display) of their offspring.

The aim of the campaign is also to protect children's personal rights if they are not yet able to defend themselves.

"I think I'm spending too little time with my family at the moment": Hazel Brugger. Picture: IMAGO/Gonzales Photo

Whether in a bikini, in the shower or in the children's room: these are images of children that we see every day on our social media channels. But would their parents show themselves like this online?

Brugger and her crass humor

Hazel Brugger is known for her crass sense of humor. It was not for nothing that she was named the "wickedest woman in Switzerland" by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper in 2014.

The comedian is currently surfing on a wave of success: it was recently announced that Brugger will receive the "Bambi" in the "Comedy" category for her intelligent and socially critical performances.

Last week, the comedian, who was born in San Diego USA and grew up in Dielsdorf ZH, was awarded the German Comedy Prize for her co-hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

What is striking is that since Brugger moved to Germany and became a mother, she has been talking more and more openly about her family life. Some even say it has become a business model.

It was different in 2019. In an interview for blue News, Brugger spoke openly about her private life:

You have realized YouTube contributions with your slam poetry colleague Thomas Spitzer. Do you also think he's great in your private life?

Answer Brugger: You have to get on well to do such a crazy project.

Brugger: "Spend too little time with my family"

Hazel Brugger recently spoke at length about her family life with politician Gregor Gysi on his talk show "Missverstehen Sie mich richtig?".

In the course of the almost two-hour conversation, the comedian reveals how difficult it is for her to reconcile her career and family.

Since hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2025, Brugger has finally joined the premier league of the German-speaking comedy scene. But this success also comes at a price. "I think I'm spending too little time with my family at the moment," says Brugger to Gysi.

And continues: "Or rather, the time I do spend with them is very bulimic. There are weeks when I'm completely at home, and then there are weeks when I'm not there at all."

The lack of time was one of the reasons why Hazel Brugger took a longer break in 2022. She wasn't feeling well at the time. She lacked a healthy balance between work and private life.

From the baddest to the blandest Swiss woman

And what's going on today?

"For some time now, the baddest Swiss woman has mutated into the blandest. In her stage shows, on social media and in podcasts with her husband ... she has been obsessively celebrating marital and family happiness for years," wrote Silvia Süess in the WOZ last August.

And she continued: "While it was funny at the beginning, this would-be family comedy now just comes across as pretentious and monotonous."

The WOZ is right. Unfortunately.

Some people are now asking themselves anxiously: What's next? And does Hazel Brugger really not know any other topics that she could satirize other than her two young daughters?

I will soon find out when I sit in the Kongresshaus Zurich on Saturday, December 13, and experience the comedian live once again.

I've already said: I'm a big fan of hers.

More videos from this section