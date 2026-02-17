Prince William (left), Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 14, 2016 (archive image) KEYSTONE

Behind the glamor of royal weddings, it is said to have been simmering for a long time: A new biography traces how the rifts between William and Harry deepened - and why even Kate lost hope of reconciliation.

Carlotta Henggeler

For years, Princess Kate (44) was seen as the mediator in the brotherly spat between Prince William (43) and Prince Harry (41). She was the one who repeatedly brought the two brothers to the table and reminded them of the family bond.

But even the 44-year-old is said to have reached her limits with her diplomatic attempts to putty up between the feuding brothers. This is what royal expert Russell Myers writes in his new biography "William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story", which will be published by Penguin Random House on February 26. Pre-released excerpts have been published by the Mirror. In it, Myers explains why Kate has apparently given up her role as peacemaker.

It became more difficult after Prince Harry's wedding

For Russell Myers, Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 was the turning point. On the outside, everything seemed glamorous and fairytale-like - but behind the palace walls, the mood is said to have changed noticeably. Kate and William are said to have noticed a growing distance. One palace source even says in the book that the Sussexes were pursuing "an agenda". The atmosphere was "quite toxic".

At the time, William was still demonstratively standing by his brother's side: in May 2018, he accompanied Harry to the altar as best man.

According to Myers, the Sussexes' dealings with palace staff caused even more controversy. Behind the scenes, the court had split into two camps: those who attached great importance to respectful treatment of staff - and those about whom complaints were piling up. "Nothing was ever good enough, there were constant complaints. It was exhausting," the book quotes a source. For Kate, this behavior was apparently a red line.

Prince Harry was unhappy with his role

According to Myers, Kate is said to have recognized the final rift between the brothers earlier than William. While the heir to the throne was "deeply saddened" by Harry's decision to give up his royal role, Kate apparently spent less energy trying to persuade him to stay.

She was convinced that the differences between "heir and replacement" had become too great. Harry had not wanted to settle for the role of supporting actor - and expected more from life in the royal family.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan made their retirement as working royals official. At the so-called "Sandringham Summit" under the leadership of Queen Elizabeth II, it was decided that there would be no part-time rule. Shortly afterwards, the couple moved to Montecito in California, where they now live with their children Archie (6) and Lilibet (4).

