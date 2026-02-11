The new trend vegetable is cabbage - it's taking over from broccoli. Picture: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa-tmn

From "Fibermaxxing" to cabbage comeback: in 2026, food should be healthy, calming and functional in everyday life. Much of this says something about the life we are currently leading.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fiber is suddenly counted like calories used to be - and oats are back in the spotlight.

Meat hasn't disappeared, but is back in a more artisanal and less disguised form.

Crisping, foaming and crunching are becoming more important than perfect appearance.

Eating alone is losing its bad image, convenience is gaining new self-confidence and cabbage is making a surprising comeback. Show more

Anyone working their way through the latest international trend reports will notice that food in 2026 is about more than just the next Instagram-worthy buzzword. Food will become more functional, sensual and "personal". The focus is shifting towards habits that can be explained by very real factors - health, availability and rising costs.

The US magazine Food & Wine provides a classification, analyzing nutrition trends that have the potential to shape everyday life - from restaurant visits to shopping in the Swiss supermarket - in the coming year.

Fibre as the new status symbol

2025 was the year when everyone counted their protein intake. In 2026, it's now fiber's turn: around 60 percent of Gen Z consumers (born between 1997 and 2012) say they are interested in foods and drinks with a high fiber content. For example, pulses (lentils, chickpeas, beans), nuts, wholegrain products (oatmeal, linseed) berries and vegetables (artichokes, cabbage).

The trend is driven by the ongoing interest in gut health and the hype around GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, which affect satiety and blood sugar. Studies show that high-fiber diets can promote the body's GLP-1 release.

Oats are a prime example of the fiber boom: familiar, filling and suddenly loaded with functional benefits. (symbolic image) Image: iStock/Labylullaby

"Fibermaxxing" is also celebrated on TikTok: Users try to pack as much fiber as possible into a dish, and products with explicit fiber references ("high fiber") are piling up in supermarkets.

Even traditional foods such as pasta or bread are being deliberately transformed into functional everyday products by adding isolated dietary fibers. For example, inulin from chicory, resistant starch or oat fibers. This significantly increases the fiber content on paper, regardless of whether the fibers are naturally present or have been technologically supplemented.

The fact that such additives can have individual effects, but do not have the same overall health effect as a plate of vegetables with its combination of fiber, micronutrients and secondary plant substances, is easily lost in the euphoria surrounding "Fibermaxxing".

Real meat is making a comeback

After years in which plant-based burgers and sausages were seen as the future of nutrition, the meat alternatives market has come to a standstill: many consumers seem to have had enough of ingredient lists that are longer than the recipe itself.

This is reflected in a simultaneous rise in demand for classic red meat: US wholesaler Baldor Specialty Foods reports a 28% year-on-year increase in lamb sales. Sales of beef patties increased by 19 percent.

At the same time, so-called nose-to-tail approaches are gaining attention. Mixed products with offal are seen as a pragmatic solution: rich in nutrients, cheaper than prime cuts and more acceptable to many than going straight for the liver on the plate.

Less imitation, more origin - red meat will come back into focus in 2026. (symbolic image) Picture: Oliver Berg/dpa

In Switzerland, too, a certain disillusionment with meat substitutes is becoming apparent, albeit more quietly. According to a survey by Coop, more than half of households say they buy vegan or vegetarian substitute products at least occasionally.

In terms of sales, the momentum has largely disappeared. According to figures from market researcher Nielsen, Swiss retailers turned over around 88 million Swiss francs with meat substitute products in 2022. Sales have fallen slightly over the past two years, most recently to around CHF 84 million.

Retailers are talking about stabilization at a lower level. Meat substitutes remain present, but are losing their claim to be automatically regarded as the model of the future. The bottom line is that this should be seen as fatigue towards highly processed alternatives, not as a declaration of war on plant-based nutrition. However, the conflict of objectives remains: Pleasure and carbon footprint cannot be maximized at the same time.

Eating as a tangible experience

Crunching, crackling, foaming, popping: in 2026, food should be tangible. Snacks can be loud, drinks can stand out, textures can surprise. Freeze-dried sweets, extra-crunchy fish snacks, foam caps on coffee or those eye-catching blue drinks with yuzu or sudachi acid - anything that serves more than one dimension in the mouth is all the rage.

Market researchers see this as a counter-movement to the constant digital bombardment. People who stare at screens all day are looking for stimuli in the evening that are not simulated. Younger consumers in particular use food as a small, controlled break - a crunch here, an acid kick there.

Crispy, fermented, tangible - the texture of sourdough enjoys great popularity in an age of digital sensory overload. Picture: Bernd Diekjobst/dpa-tmn

This can also be observed in Switzerland: The boom around sourdough, crunchy granolas, fermented drinks or artisan potato chips fits into this pattern.

Individualization without compromise

Today, almost every second meal is eaten solo. The range on offer is adapting to the "all-rounders": Bowls, wraps, salads, sushi - all modular, personalizable, tailored to one person.

Convenience products have also largely shaken off their image problem. High-quality instant ramen, single-serve pour-over coffee - filter coffee for a single cup, without a machine - or frozen meals with an organic label and clear origin should no longer taste like "quick, quick", but like self-care. This has long been part of everyday life in Swiss offices and home offices.

From stopgap to self-care product - convenience is getting an upgrade for everyday solo life in 2026. (symbolic image) Image: zVg

According to analyses by the market research institute Mintel, 78% of consumers in Germany regularly reach for convenience foods or drinks. Singles use convenience products more often than average to save time, and more than half explicitly use them to make cooking easier.

The trend tells us a lot about fragmented daily routines and increasing individualization. Less attractive: the mountain of packaging is also growing. Although manufacturers are working on better materials, the one-serving-per-me logic remains ecologically sensitive.

Cabbage is suddenly cool

Next year, boomers to Gen X will say goodbye to their long-standing cauliflower fixation and choose cabbage as the new kitchen celebrity. They are thinking of charred "steaks" with roasted flavors, kimchi cocktails or even crispier taco wraps.

This is not entirely out of the blue. Pinterest data shows a 110% increase in searches for "cabbage dumplings" and a 45% increase for "cabbage alfredo".

Pinterest loves it, cabbage is becoming a food trend, here as the dish "cabbage alfredo". Pinterest (Screenshot)

Especially in Switzerland, where prices and seasonality are more important, the vegetable fits in perfectly with the times. Whether raw, roasted, braised or fermented - cabbage provides crunch, depth and substance without being imported.

In terms of nutritional physiology, cabbage provides fibre, vitamins and phytochemicals without the need for long supply chains. Perhaps most importantly, cabbage is a global vegetable that is available all year round. Not a seasonal product, not a lifestyle import. That's why its comeback fits in at a time when trends have to pay off.

Indulgence as a calculated balance

The food trends of 2026 follow a clear pattern: food should fill you up, calm you down, distract you a little - and fit into everyday life as easily as possible. But what is good for our health, sustainable and at the same time really enjoyable does not always fit together.

Even the trend researchers themselves know this. In a report, "Food & Wine" reminds us how spectacularly wrong our own forecasts can be. For example, a text from 1979 in which the magazine imagined the year 2000: breakfasts made from egg substitutes, imitation bananas in oil-based artificial cream and champagne made from powder.

Looking back, it seems a bit technophile - and is a good reminder of why trend reports should be taken with a pinch of salt.