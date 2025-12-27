Cracked hands? Hand cream is your first choice. With moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, urea or almond oil, it provides your skin with moisture and strengthens the skin barrier. Apply cream to your hands at least twice a day - and always after washing your hands. If your hands are very stressed, you can apply a thick layer of cream, put on cotton gloves and leave it on overnight.
To protect your hands from the cold, you should always wear gloves outdoors. Dry air and low temperatures cause the skin to dry out and crack more quickly in winter. Gloves not only keep you warm and look good - they are also an important part of skin protection in the cold season.
Hot water and washing-up liquid attack the skin barrier and cause hands to dry out and crack. It is therefore essential to wear rubber gloves when cleaning and washing up. This is not only useful in winter, but all year round - especially when handling aggressive cleaning agents or if you have sensitive skin in general.
Not all hand creams are the same. Some products only work for a short time or even irritate the skin - due to artificial fragrances, for example. Therefore, look out for moisturizing ingredients such as glycerine or urea. They ensure that the cream really works: they moisturize, make the skin more supple and reduce unpleasant feelings of tightness.
Another way to care for dry hands is to use an oil bath. Use olive, almond or jojoba oil for this - they are particularly nourishing and rich in nutrients. Heat the oil slightly, soak your hands in it for around ten minutes and then massage it in gently. It's also worth adding a dash of oil to your bath water: this way, the water won't dry out your skin even more.
Dry skin can also be a sign that you are not drinking enough. Especially in winter, when you sweat less and hardly feel thirsty, it's easy to forget to drink. Yet it is particularly important for healthy skin. So make sure you drink at least 1.5 to 2 liters of water or tea every day.
Dry heating air in the home is often a major cause of chapped skin in winter. You can increase the humidity by simple means, such as placing a bowl of water on the radiator. A humidifier that measures and displays the humidity is even more effective. Important: The humidity should not exceed 60 percent, otherwise mold can form.
Natural remedies such as aloe vera can also moisturize your skin. Apply the plant juice directly to your hands or use an aloe vera gel. Other plants such as camomile, cucumber, coconut, avocado or marigold also have a moisturizing and protective effect.
Hot water dissolves the skin's natural oil film and dries it out particularly well. Therefore, whenever possible, use lukewarm water instead of hot water - for example when washing your hands. Rubber gloves protect you from the heat when washing up and cleaning. The same applies when bathing or showering: don't do it more often than necessary.
UV rays also dry out the skin. This is particularly an issue in summer, but by no means only. Especially in the mountains, where it is cold but still sunny, sun protection is often forgotten. Visits to the solarium in winter can also damage the skin. It is therefore better to avoid it if you are prone to dry skin - and apply sun cream regularly in winter too.
Honey is a real miracle cure: it not only tastes good, but is also good for the skin. It moisturizes and can accelerate the healing of cracked areas. Apply honey to the affected areas of skin, leave it on for ten to 15 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.
Of course you want skincare products to smell good. However, there are fragrances, especially artificial ones, that can severely irritate the skin. You are on the safe side with fragrance-free or hypoallergenic products. For soaps, pH-neutral variants are particularly recommended, especially if you have sensitive skin.
The health of your skin also depends on your diet. A balanced diet with healthy fats, vitamins and nutrients protects the skin from drying out. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in nuts, fish and avocado, for example, are particularly important. Proteins, zinc and vitamins C and E also contribute to a strong skin barrier.
Psychological factors also play an important role in skin health and should not be underestimated. Stress and emotional strain make the skin more susceptible to dryness and cracks and can even promote skin diseases such as neurodermatitis. So consciously give yourself a break and do something good for yourself on a regular basis. It is not said for nothing that the skin is the mirror of the soul.
You may feel the effect of applying cream straight away, but healthy skin with a strong barrier needs more than selective care. So give your skin continuous attention in winter - and not just when your hands are already chapped and cracked. Prevention is much easier than aftercare.
This helps against dry and cracked hands in winter
From the Glarus region to the Lake Geneva basin: During the cold season, many people in Switzerland struggle with chapped hands. But with the right products and habits, your skin will stay soft.