Actress Helen Mirrer thinks the concept of 007 is "steeped in and born out of deep sexism". Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP/dpa

The role of James Bond is currently vacant. The film series has also found a new owner in Amazon. Is now the time for a female Agent 007? Actress Helen Mirren says no.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will be the next 007?

This question has been on the minds of movie fans for some time. Especially since the "James Bond" series has a new owner in Amazon.

Oscar winner Helen Mirrer thinks the 007 concept is "steeped in and born of deep sexism".

She suggests making her own films about female secret agents instead. Show more

Who will be the next 007?

This question has been on the minds of movie fans for years, especially since the "James Bond" series has a new owner in Amazon. This means that Bond, James Bond, is no longer in British hands. A fact that is causing many a headache in the UK.

Others see the change as an opportunity: perhaps the time has finally come for a change of identity for the most famous fictional agent? Or will there even be the first female 007?

Bond and sexism are inseparable

It seems more likely that Amazon will once again opt for a man - but perhaps for the first time for a black actor - but a change of gender for the lead role is possible.

One woman, however, is not a fan of the idea of a female 007, but not for conservative reasons: Actress Helen Mirren simply believes that James Bond and sexism are inseparable. So a female actor in the role would not make sense either.

"The whole concept of James Bond is dripping with sexism and was born out of profound sexism," said Mirrer in an interview with the British newspaper "The Standard".

That's why she "never liked the Bond films. I never liked the way women are portrayed in 'James Bond'". Yet women have always played "a huge and incredibly important role in the Secret Service", Mirren continued. "I would tell true stories of women who actually worked in the field."

Mirren on Brosnan: "One of the nicest people"

There is a specific reason why Helen Mirren was asked by "The Standard" about James Bond: she is currently working with a Bond - or at least a former one.

Mirren can be seen alongside Pierce Brosnan in the mafia series "MobLand". Despite her dislike for the role in which Brosnan became world-famous, she has nothing but admiration for her co-star.

"He's obviously gorgeous, and he's excellent in 'MobLand'," says Mirren. "But he also happens to be one of the nicest people to work with."

"MobLand " premiered in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia on March 30, 2025 on Paramount+, in Switzerland the series starts on May 30.

